Prayer 5-24-24

More to explore
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting14A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
-
SEMO completes initial assessment of safety policies after Cape Central graduation shooting4Southeast Missouri State University officials announced Wednesday, May 22, that they have completed an initial assessment to identify the next steps to take in strengthening its safety policies following the shooting during Cape Central High...
-
Alliance Water, City of Cape make repairs to well water pump3Alliance Water Resources and the City of Cape Girardeau replaced a broken pump motor for one of the citys wells Wednesday, May 22. The pump was repaired by Wednesday evening, according to the City of Cape Girardeau. ...
-
-
-
-
-
Workers repairing well pump; water in Cape Girardeau may appear discolored1A city pumping well (Well 17) that supplies water to Cape Girardeau experienced a breakdown on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, according to a City of Cape Girardeau email. Both the city and Alliance Water Resources are working to repair and...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council hears SE MO Redi presentation MondaySoutheast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SE MO Redi) management consultant Shad Burner presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council about the organizations current state and search for a CEO on Monday, May 20...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau man faces six charges after allegedly threatening women, resisting arrest2Reginald Waker, 28, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of second-degree terrorist threatening, two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of fourth-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest...
-
-
-
Most read 5/21/24Cape Central High School graduation shooting timeline1The Southeast Missourian compiled a timeline of known events leading up to and following the gunshot at the Show Me Center that injured two victims during the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19. The timeline draws from...
-
Most read 5/21/242 charged in connection to Cape Girardeau graduation shooting18Prosecutors charged Kris E. Owens, 20, of Cape Girardeau with first-degree felony assault, a Class A felony; armed criminal action; and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a shooting that injured two and disrupted Cape Central High School...
-
Photo Gallery 5/21/24Unpublished photos from the 1949 tornadoIn April 2019, Linda Sanders donated photographs of the aftermath of the May 21, 1949, tornado to the Southeast Missourian's archive. The photos, never publish, were taken by her aunt, Maxine Lincoln Blackshear, a resident of the Red Star suburb in...
-
Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony; one suspect in custody38One person was in custody after a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony left two people injured Sunday, May 19. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, an altercation between two people during the event at the Show Me...
-
Mothers Day stray dog attack in Scott County raises questions about local animal control2On Mothers Day morning, Sandy Ruff noticed a stray dog near her home. Believing it to have been abandoned in the area by its owner, Ruff took a photo of the dog and posted it to Facebook, looking for its owner or someone to take it in. According to...
-
-
-
-
Most read 5/19/24Cape Girardeau Public Schools issues statement following shooting at graduation ceremony6Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon issued a statement Sunday afternoon, May 19, following a shooting during the district's high school graduation that left at least one person injured. "During our graduation ceremony today at...