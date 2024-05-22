Prayer 5-22-24

More to explore
Cape Girardeau City Council hears SE MO Redi presentation MondaySoutheast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SE MO Redi) management consultant Shad Burner presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council about the organizations current state and search for a CEO on Monday, May 20...
Cape Girardeau man faces six charges after allegedly threatening women, resisting arrestReginald Waker, 28, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of second-degree terrorist threatening, two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of fourth-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest...
Cape Central High School graduation shooting timeline1The Southeast Missourian compiled a timeline of known events leading up to and following the gunshot at the Show Me Center that injured two victims during the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19. The timeline draws from...
Cape Girardeau school district to evaluate response, security after shooting during graduation14Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are assessing the security and reviewing their response following a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, that sent hundreds into a frenzy. A single gunshot echoed through...
2 charged in connection to Cape Girardeau graduation shooting13Prosecutors charged Kris E. Owens, 20, of Cape Girardeau with first-degree felony assault, a Class A felony; armed criminal action; and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a shooting that injured two and disrupted Cape Central High School...
Cape City Council approves construction for bar screen on wastewater treatment plant3Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the construction of an influent pump station mechanical bar screen for the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday, May 20. KCI Construction will be working on the project, and its bid for the work was...
SEMO Board of Governors raises tuition, fees by 4.29%1Southeast Missouri State University announced a 4.29% tuition and fee increase for the 2024-25 academic year in a news release distributed Friday afternoon, May 17. The universitys Board of Governors voted to increase tuition and fees for Missouri...
Photo Gallery 5/21/24Unpublished photos from the 1949 tornadoIn April 2019, Linda Sanders donated photographs of the aftermath of the May 21, 1949, tornado to the Southeast Missourian's archive. The photos, never publish, were taken by her aunt, Maxine Lincoln Blackshear, a resident of the Red Star suburb in...
Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony; one suspect in custody37One person was in custody after a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony left two people injured Sunday, May 19. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, an altercation between two people during the event at the Show Me...
Mothers Day stray dog attack in Scott County raises questions about local animal control2On Mothers Day morning, Sandy Ruff noticed a stray dog near her home. Believing it to have been abandoned in the area by its owner, Ruff took a photo of the dog and posted it to Facebook, looking for its owner or someone to take it in. According to...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools issues statement following shooting at graduation ceremony6Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon issued a statement Sunday afternoon, May 19, following a shooting during the district's high school graduation that left at least one person injured. "During our graduation ceremony today at...
Police chief says two may have been injured at Cape Central graduationCape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said two people may have been shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Shortly after 4 p.m.,...
One shot at Cape Central graduationOne person was shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony. A Southeast Missourian reporter at the scene said one person had been shot in the leg. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. This breaking news will be updated as...
Local News 5/18/24Signs of summer
Photo Gallery 5/18/24Jackson Graduation 2024
Local News 5/18/24Seventh annual Dancing with Show Me Stars to feature new silent auctionThe seventh annual Dancing with Show Me Stars will feature a silent auction for the first time in the events history. The Heroes vs. Villains-themed gala will start at 7 p.m. June 29 with doors opening at the Show Me Center at 6 p.m. The event...
Most read 5/16/24James Clay Waller III faces domestic assault charge; victim claims he was knocked unconscious4James Clay Waller III, 32, of Jackson, has been charged with third-degree assault on allegations he lured a man to a location and injured the victim in a fight. The victim told police on May 5 that Waller sent the victim text messages while...
Most read 5/14/24Cape Girardeau County coroner waives hearing in criminal case9Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived a preliminary hearing in his ongoing criminal case in Cape Girardeau County Court on Tuesday, May 14. A preliminary hearing is a standard practice for the prosecution to give evidence to convince a...
Most read 5/14/24Sex offender arrested on allegations of repeatedly approaching children at Cape Girardeau park2A convicted sex offender living in Cape Girardeau is in jail in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond after being accused of approaching children at a park. Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a call on Sunday, May 12 from parents concerned that...