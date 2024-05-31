Conservation Column: Getting Your Toes Wet

-
-
Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial14Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
-
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water2As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
-
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems2The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
-
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
-
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man6Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
-
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape1Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
-
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
-
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault5An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
-
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2024 Dean's ListThe following students were named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Felicity Brumley, Jenny Burrow, Larry Delay, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Jolie Pickett. Altenburg: Alli Haertling,...
-
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems1Following County Clerk Kara Clark Summers' recommendation, the commissioners approved buying 35 Unisyn OpenElect voting systems for $314,943. Summers cited the systems' security features and cost as reasons for the recommendation.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
-
-
-
-
Scott City murder victim, 75, was providing a place for suspect to stay for last two years, family says1Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wifes grandmother...
-
-
Major severe weather system rips through regionIt was one of our bigger days, National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, It was a major severe weather outbreak. The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...
-
-
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI1Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
-
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony15Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
-
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew10SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
-
-
-
Most read 5/23/24Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
Conservation Column: Getting Your Toes Wet
Something funny happens every time I drive across a bridge over a creek, a reflex I cant control: For a split-second at highway speed, my neck snaps sideways, eager to catch a fleeting glimpse of the water below.
Why? Who knows. Maybe the busy traffic and beating highway heat makes me long to sit under shady trees with my toes playing amongst the cool water and minnows. Maybe my fishing pole feels more comfortable in my hand than a steering wheel. Maybe, as Wallace J. Nichols writes in the book A Blue Mind, our relationship with water goes back to the womb, bobbing weightlessly as we were nurtured by Mom. I cant be certain of the drive, but Im sure Im not the only one.
June is my perfect month. That first kiss of summer heat, warm enough to swim, but usually before the summer in Southeast Missouri takes things just a little too far. In June, I spend every chance I get on the water. Kayaking or canoeing lakes and rivers; wading in my sandals casting for smallmouth in small, clear creeks; or, if relaxation is a full priority, simply sitting on the gravel, watching the ripples and clouds carry my stress away.
Southeast Missouri is rich with places to experience summer water, no matter your ability. The Missouri Department of Conservation provides wheelchair-accessible fishing or relaxing piers at Tywappity Community Lake, Duck Creek Conservation Area Pool 1, Perry County Community Lake and Lake Girardeau Conservation Area, among others.
Those able to manage uneven terrain will enjoy a walk down to Whitewater Creek at Old Plantation Access near Millersville, or to the Castor River at Marquand Access and Amidon Memorial Conservation Area. If youd like some guidance, Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center staff offer programs year-round to deepen your connection to water through paddling, art, nature study and more.
Whichever way you go, dont forget to include family, especially the young ones. A pail full of gravel, crawdads and minnows is a memory that stays with kids forever.
Water is a necessity. Certainly, we drink it and bathe our bodies and clothes with it, but we often forget how powerfully healing it is to mind and spirit. The Missouri Department of Conservation is dedicated to providing healthy ecosystems for wildlife and people to deepen that connection. For more information on places you can access water, contact your nearest public Missouri Department of Conservation office, or visit us online at mdc.mo.gov.
As you contemplate a place to experience nature near you, Ill leave you with the words of area songwriter Curt Carter: Give me a river to patch up my soul. Have a beautiful June, and reconnect with nature: Go get your toes wet.
Alex Holmes is the assistant manager for the Missouri Department of Conservations Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Alex has a passion for outdoor education and can be found fishing and floating Missouris beautiful streams and swamps when not at work.