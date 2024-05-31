The Best Books Club: Awesome!

-
-
Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial14Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
-
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water2As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
-
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems2The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
-
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
-
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man6Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
-
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape1Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
-
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
-
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault5An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
-
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2024 Dean's ListThe following students were named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Felicity Brumley, Jenny Burrow, Larry Delay, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Jolie Pickett. Altenburg: Alli Haertling,...
-
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems1Following County Clerk Kara Clark Summers' recommendation, the commissioners approved buying 35 Unisyn OpenElect voting systems for $314,943. Summers cited the systems' security features and cost as reasons for the recommendation.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
-
-
-
-
Scott City murder victim, 75, was providing a place for suspect to stay for last two years, family says1Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wifes grandmother...
-
-
Major severe weather system rips through regionIt was one of our bigger days, National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, It was a major severe weather outbreak. The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...
-
-
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI1Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
-
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony15Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
-
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew10SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
-
-
-
Most read 5/23/24Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
The Best Books Club: Awesome!
You couldnt escape the recent solar eclipse even if you tried. In the weeks leading up to the event, local shops showcased commemorative T-shirts and memorabilia, businesses offered special promotions, and media outlets bombarded us with tips about where and how to safely watch the show in the sky. And on the big day, social media feeds were filled with pictures of backyard watch parties, people wearing funny cardboard sunglasses and the eclipse itself.
A month later, social media was filled not by photos of an eerily Midnight-dark sky in the middle of the afternoon, but of a nighttime sky filled with an array of colors not typically seen in the heavens above Southeast Missouri.
For a few minutes or more, these phenomena distracted us from the world around us. From terrorism and wars, from skyrocketing expenses and crime, from political squabbling and campus unrest.
Then the sun reappeared, the dazzling colors faded. So did our amazement, our sense of awe and wonder. And back we went to paying bills, folding laundry and checking off items on our to-do lists.
Sigh.
In The Book of Awesome, Neil Pasricha explains awe-inspiring things are not uncommon we are, in fact, surrounded by them. Crucial to our experiencing them, he shares, is intentionality in noticing even looking for the awesomeness that abounds in the course of our everyday lives.
The other side of the pillow, for example. No doubt weve all had a night when sleep eludes us. We count our blessings, change position repeatedly, lay motionless and relax our bodies a bit at a time. Covers off, covers on until mounting frustration causes us to grab our pillow, punch and squeeze it a few times, and flip it over. Ahhhh the cool side of the pillow. Awesome, right?
And no doubt every one of us have experienced the awesomeness of remembering a name of a person, a restaurant, a song, a book that has been on the tip of our tongue but just out of reach for a few minutes.
I dont know about you, but the past six months have been the cherry on the top of my own personal difficult sundae. For a while, I felt mired in pain and loss and general yuckiness.
But then I discovered The Book of Awesome and savored one entry every morning. What I found: Meditations on dangerous playground equipment, that one square in the waffle thats the most loaded with butter and syrup, generational dancing at weddings, sweatpants, the tabs at the end of tin foil boxes I didnt even know existed. Trust me, its awesome!
I smiled, even laughed out loud, as I read and often nodded my head not only in recognition but also in honor of an entrys awesomeness. And I noticed I began to be more aware of the awesome in my own everyday life. For example, hitting every green light on Broadway from Kingshighway all the way to Main Street. Holding one of my grandchildren on my lap as we went down a slide at Melanias Magical Playground. The courtesy and joyous smile of Larissa, the little girl who held the door open for me one afternoon at the library and excitedly told me books are full of happiness and are the most awesomest thing in the world.
The eclipse and the Northern Lights were indeed awesome. But you and I are surrounded by awesome every day. Thank you, Neil Pasricha, for reminding me of that.
And Larissa, youre absolutely right!
What well be discussing during our Facebook Live chat in The Best Books Club on The Best Years Facebook page at 4 p.m. Monday, June 3:
1. What constitutes awesomeness to you?
2. Which of Pasrichas awesome" selections spoke most to you?
3. How did Pasrichas book impact you? Do you see the world differently after reading it? Have you done something differently?
4. What do you think keeps us from seeing all of the awesome things in the world and in the people around us?
5. What is the most awesome thing you have encountered throughout the past 48 hours?
Up Next
Summer is here, and even if youre spending it on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi, its time for a beach read! And what better selection for The Best Books Club than a book about a book club?
Dont let the title fool you, though: The Lonely Hearts Book Club (Lucy Gilmore, 2023) is not a romance novel. So, pick up a copy at the Cape Public Library or your favorite book seller, pour your favorite summer beverage, and enjoy our July selection.
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of five and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.