Community Cookbook: Egg rolls with Kilja Israel, from South Korea to Cape Girardeau

Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial14Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water2As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems2The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man6Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape1Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault5An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2024 Dean's ListThe following students were named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Felicity Brumley, Jenny Burrow, Larry Delay, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Jolie Pickett. Altenburg: Alli Haertling,...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
Scott City murder victim, 75, was providing a place for suspect to stay for last two years, family says1Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wifes grandmother...
Major severe weather system rips through regionIt was one of our bigger days, National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, It was a major severe weather outbreak. The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI1Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony15Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew10SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
Most read 5/23/24Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
Community Cookbook: Egg rolls with Kilja Israel, from South Korea to Cape Girardeau
Kilja Israel grew up in the southern part of South Korea, in a town similar to Cape Girardeau, where she currently lives. As a young girl, she knew the expectation: Learn to cook and sew, get a minimum education and marry. She wouldnt go to college, because that privilege was reserved for her brothers. The motto of the all-girls high school she attended was Wise mother, good wife, and while Israel did eventually fulfill both of those roles, it wasnt initially because of her cooking, which both she and others now enjoy.
I didnt cook much when I was growing up, Israel says. In Korean custom, my mother cooked, but we didnt have recipes. Throw in this, throw in that. It was a guessing game.
After high school while working in Seoul, Israel met her husband Thomas, an education advisor for the American soldiers stationed in Korea. Israel worked at a display booth at the Foreigners Shopping Center where Thomas brought students to learn English and gain exposure to Korean culture.
Upon completion of his one-year contract, Thomas returned to the States to secure a teaching position, but came back to Korea to marry Israel in 1962. They moved to Cape Girardeau soon after for Thomass job and began attending Abbey Road Christian Church. According to Israel, The church family was wonderful and became a very important part of my life in America. In the years that followed, the couple had three daughters.
I came here young, Israel says. I didnt know anybody. My husband didnt like any Korean food nothing spicy only potatoes and meat. And my daughters were very plain food eaters, until they got to high school. Our neighbor told my husband to get me a Betty Crocker cookbook.
The cookbook was useful, but Israel started to experiment on her own, too. She played around with flavors and tried to pick up on different ingredients within the new foods she ate. But she missed a few things from back home, especially egg rolls, and the American ones just didnt hit the spot.
People use all kinds of things [in egg rolls], but I dont care much for pork and dont like to use tofu, Israel says. I make a very simple version with shredded cabbage, fresh bean sprout and browned ground beef. Its my own creation.
While Israel was busy learning about American culture and how to cook, she also spent time studying at Southeast Missouri State University, earning a degree in sociology with a minor in library science. She began volunteering at the library at Saint Francis Medical Center, and after four months, when Senior Librarian Sister Louis Ebel left for the Franciscans Motherhouse, she encouraged her to take over the position. Israel worked at the medical library for 28 years. It was here, at hospital office parties, where she began to share her version of the American/Korean egg roll.
I enjoy sharing food with people, and I appreciate when someone likes the food I make," Israel says. A lot of people like my egg rolls.
While her husband never came around to enjoying Korean food, Israel has stayed active in the community and blessed many with her authentic tastes from home. These days, she spends her time volunteering for Read to Succeed, playing pickleball and serving at her church, where members still request her egg rolls and fried rice.
Once a month, she gathers with six Korean women from different churches to study the Bible together. They wear Korean dress and eat spreads of typical Korean food. Over the years, her 11 grandchildren have developed a taste for Korean food, and her adult daughters have converted to the tastes, too. Israel hasnt been to Korea since 2010, but the culture of her home country will always be a part of who she is. According to Israel, Its about time I go back for a visit.
Egg Rolls
Ingredients
1 package wonton skin wrap
¼ medium cabbage, shredded*
1 package fresh bean sprouts
1 pound ground beef (Or chicken, turkey or pork)
1 medium onion, chopped
Vegetable oil (If frying egg rolls)
Soy sauce (Optional, to taste)
Sesame seed oil (Optional, to taste)
Sugar (Optional, to taste)
Salt (Optional, to taste)
Brown the meat with onion. Drain all fat. Sauté the cabbage and bean sprouts. Mix with meat. Flavor with soy sauce, sesame seed oil, sugar and salt (all optional and to taste).
Add a spoonful of the mixture to the wonton skin and seal the edges with egg white or with water mixed with cornstarch.
Fry+ egg rolls until brown on both sides. Place browned egg rolls on a paper-towel-lined baking rack. Serve immediately.
*Can use a bag of coleslaw instead of cabbage
+Egg rolls can also be steamed.
Dipping Sauce
Mix orange juice, corn starch, sugar and soy sauce to taste.