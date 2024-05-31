Senior Moments Column: Turning the Tassel

-
Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial14Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water2As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems2The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man6Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape1Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault5An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2024 Dean's ListThe following students were named to the Spring 2024 semester dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance: Felicity Brumley, Jenny Burrow, Larry Delay, Ashtin Fowler, Mikayla Mikels, Jolie Pickett. Altenburg: Alli Haertling,...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
Scott City murder victim, 75, was providing a place for suspect to stay for last two years, family says1Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wifes grandmother...
Major severe weather system rips through regionIt was one of our bigger days, National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, It was a major severe weather outbreak. The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...
Benton man dies in golf cart crash; two cited for felony DWI1Two men have been cited for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another after a Benton man died in a golf cart crash early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred shortly at about...
Cape valedictorian Lydia Cao recalls experience in wake of shooting at graduation ceremony15Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Lydia Cao had just finished giving an address at her graduation ceremony May 19 at the Show Me Center when a loud bang rang out. A gun shot. ...
Storm damage reported in Sikeston; officials implement curfew10SIKESTON Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes pushed through the region early Sunday, May 26. There have been reports of limbs down, structure damage and power outages in Sikeston, Miner and surrounding areas. Here a few images from...
Most read 5/23/24Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting15A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
Senior Moments Column: Turning the Tassel
When a student first enters the hallways of high school, there is always one thought that lingers. Its not I am nervous about schoolwork or What is for lunch. The thought that completely consumes every high school student until the very last day is that they are ready to graduate.
As someone who has just completed the ceremony, though, I have had a change of heart, because it may not be all it seems.
These past four years of high school have been very interesting, to say the least. As a freshman, me and my class went through COVID-19; as a sophomore, I seemed to finally get some view of normal. Junior year, my high school combined with the middle school into one building which created absolute chaos, and then my senior year was filled with enough stress from preparing for the future that I thought I would never get out.
Every year had its own beast, so it made sense a student like me who had gotten through all of that would be ready to be done. Its so weird looking at it now because of how wrong I was.
Going into my final week of school was absolutely terrifying. At first, it was all fun, as we decorated our caps and I finished writing my valedictorian speech for graduation.
Then it came to the last two days before the big ceremony, and everything changed. Instead of just fun and games, we got down to business. We began to run through the ceremony, practicing how we would walk out and the music we would use.
Fear hit me like a bag of bricks when I had to practice walking across the stage. Before then, it was just something I had dreamed of. Kind of like saying you want to be a doctor when you grow up, its something you can picture, but it's so far off, you dont have to commit to the idea when you say it. I had been talking nonstop about graduating since freshman year, but when I finally got on the stage, I wanted to do nothing more than rip a hole in time and jump back to when my only worry was turning in homework.
That feeling of fear did eventually fade into bittersweetness as I went through the real ceremony. I got to see my classmates walk across the stage in a show of final victory, I got to give a speech to commemorate me and my classmates time in school, and I got to spend an entire evening doing fun things with friends at Project Graduation. The entire experience went by so quickly, but the feeling of completeness never came. I felt so accomplished, but I also felt like I lost a huge part of myself, like part of my innocence and childhood went away, leaving room for many new feelings.
Graduating has definitely been life-altering, because even in the span of the past few days I have spent as a high school graduate, I have had to begin to find a new identity. I am no longer a high school student, an immature teenager who has to stay up until dawn doing chemistry, or an athlete who has to balance a hectic lifestyle. I am still me, but almost every aspect of my life has changed.
As scary as it has been these past few days, I finally feel ready to begin finding this new me. The one who will be attending college and beginning a new life all on her own. I know it will be new and unfamiliar, but just like I had to turn the tassel to end one era of my life, I must turn a new leaf to begin another.
Lilly Johnson is a recent graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, Mo. She has lived in Southeast Missouri most of her life and loves to travel with her youth group, jam to musicals and BTS, and paint during the late hours of the night.