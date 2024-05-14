City of Jackson Gains New Student-Led Safety Coalition

-
Cape Girardeau County coroner waives hearing in criminal case2Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived a preliminary hearing in his ongoing criminal case in Cape Girardeau County Court on Tuesday, May 14. A preliminary hearing is a standard practice for the prosecution to give evidence to convince a...
Jackson man faces charges after allegedly threatening to kill victim, burn house downA Jackson man is in jail after a victim told police he threatened to kill her and burn down the house after previous reports of abuse. Bradley J. Moreland, 41, faces Class E felony charges of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree...
Sex offender arrested on allegations of repeatedly approaching children at Cape Girardeau park1A convicted sex offender living in Cape Girardeau is in jail in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond after being accused of approaching children at a park. Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a call on Sunday, May 12 from parents concerned that...
Road work: Seal coat operations to impact Perry County traffic; Route C in Perry, Cape counties to be seal coatedSeal coat operations to impact in Perry County traffic Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be seal coating roads in Perry County, according to a MoDOT news release. The roads impacted by the surface improvements are n Route K, from...
Notre Dame creating 'servant leaders' through partnership with Chick-fil-A1Notre Dame Regional High School partnered with Chick-fil-A during the 2023-24 school year to teach students the importance of "servant leadership" through the company's Leader Academy program. On Friday, May 10, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy...
Ex-Sikeston cop receives 20-year sentence for child sexual abuse charges1A former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his conviction of statutory rape of a child younger than than 14 years old. Brian L. Robinson was sentenced on May 3 to 20 years on...
County commissioners updated on renovations for Melaina's Magical Playland1Melainas Magical Playland will be undergoing some renovations in the near future. During the Monday, May 13, meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, the countys park superintendent, Bryan Sander, notified the commissioners about replacing...
Cape Girardeau County election officials, public view voting machine demonstrations11Three election equipment companies made their pitches to both members of the public and Cape Girardeau County's election team as to why they should choose their voting machines for upcoming elections.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation to operate Visit Cape starting at the end of June 302The City of Cape Girardeau has negotiated the terms of its contract with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to operate the Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Cape. The Parks and Recreation Department will now operate the bureau starting...
CCC unveils new branding during 50-year anniversary celebratory luncheonsCommunity Counseling Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a commemorative luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center, along with an unveiling of the organizations rebranding. CCC held luncheons throughout the week at each of the...
Judge denies request for cameras in the courtroom to cover coroner's criminal hearing3A judge has denied a request to allow cameras or recording equipment in the courtroom as the Cape Girardeau County coroner faces criminal charges. KFVS anchor and media coordinator for the 32nd Circuit Kathy Sweeney had asked in March, per the rules...
Facing a nationwide trend, SEMO takes proactive steps against looming budget shortfalls16Amid universities around the country facing financial problems, largely impacted by lower enrollment numbers, Southeast Missouri State University is working to avoid potential budget issues that could arise in the near future. According to...
Police investigation yields arrest of Illinois man, alleged meth seizureA Tamms, Illinois, man faces a Class C felony relating to drug delivery; a Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon following an investigation that resulted in two cases over a two-day...
SEMO's Law Enforcement Academy graduates 28 officersMore than two dozen Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy graduates were honored with a ceremony Thursday, May 9, at the Show Me Center. Of the 28 graduates, 27 are taking jobs in Southeast Missouri, and one will begin their...
Deceased Cape teacher serves as motivation for Tough Mudder competitor1Tough Mudder is a hardcore obstacle course designed to test participants all-around strength, stamina and mental grit, and runners must be at least 14 years old. Mildred Wilson has no problem meeting the criteria. Wilson, 85, was a spry 80 when she...
City of Cape signs lease agreement for police substation on Good Hope12A lease agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and not-for-profit organization Partners for Good Hope for a police substation at 629 Good Hope St. was approved by the City Council on Monday, May 6. According to the councils agenda report, the...
Kiss in gas station parking lot leads to felony weapons charge, documents say10A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges after police say he used a gun to shatter a victims drivers-side car window. Adam Childers, 37, faces charges of second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), which is considered...
City of Jackson Gains New Student-Led Safety Coalition
The City of Jackson is gaining a new safety coalition led by students from Jackson High School.
Traffic safety has been a large focus for Jackson High School students for almost 30 years. In 1995, Jackson participated in the pilot program known as Team Spirit, the states youth traffic safety conference.
Since that time, the school developed the J-Click Club and the Jackson TRACTION team, which are designed to empower high schoolers to take an active role in promoting safe driving habits.
Through the TRACTION Team, students attend a yearly summer conference and create a safety action plan to implement during the following school year.
Students have promoted safe driving in a variety of ways including seat belt checks, posters, candy grams and elementary school presentations. The school has also participated in the AAA/MoDOT Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown since its inception and has won first place in their respective category both years.
Some of the funding received through the BUPD Showdown was put toward purchasing promotional items, impairment goggles and bringing in motivational speakers, said student Charlee Koepp.
Jackson J-Click students are now taking their dedication to safety one step further; they have formed the Jackson Safe Communities Coalition. The Coalition is aimed at impacting safety throughout the city of Jackson.
This partnership of safety advocates hopes to identify traffic safety concerns, she said. The ultimate goal is to reduce traffic crash fatalities and serious injuries in Jackson. As someone who has the driving safety bug and who is very passionate about traffic safety, Im thrilled for this to finally come to fruition.
During the first meeting on April 11, Coalition members discussed demographics of students to educate, incorporating driver safety into health classes, and areas in the city with high rates of speeding. The next meeting will be held this summer.
For questions, please contact Charlee Koepp, 573-382-6834.
