City of Jackson Gains New Student-Led Safety Coalition

The City of Jackson is gaining a new safety coalition led by students from Jackson High School.

Traffic safety has been a large focus for Jackson High School students for almost 30 years. In 1995, Jackson participated in the pilot program known as Team Spirit, the states youth traffic safety conference.

Since that time, the school developed the J-Click Club and the Jackson TRACTION team, which are designed to empower high schoolers to take an active role in promoting safe driving habits.

Through the TRACTION Team, students attend a yearly summer conference and create a safety action plan to implement during the following school year.

Students have promoted safe driving in a variety of ways including seat belt checks, posters, candy grams and elementary school presentations. The school has also participated in the AAA/MoDOT Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown since its inception and has won first place in their respective category both years.

Some of the funding received through the BUPD Showdown was put toward purchasing promotional items, impairment goggles and bringing in motivational speakers, said student Charlee Koepp.

Jackson J-Click students are now taking their dedication to safety one step further; they have formed the Jackson Safe Communities Coalition. The Coalition is aimed at impacting safety throughout the city of Jackson.

This partnership of safety advocates hopes to identify traffic safety concerns, she said. The ultimate goal is to reduce traffic crash fatalities and serious injuries in Jackson. As someone who has the driving safety bug and who is very passionate about traffic safety, Im thrilled for this to finally come to fruition.

During the first meeting on April 11, Coalition members discussed demographics of students to educate, incorporating driver safety into health classes, and areas in the city with high rates of speeding. The next meeting will be held this summer.

For questions, please contact Charlee Koepp, 573-382-6834.