Cape Girardeau Native Recognized as Extraordinary ICU Nurse

Fauquier Health Names DAISY Award Honoree

ICU Nurse recognized as extraordinary

WARRENTON, VIRGINIA, May 14, 2024  Myra Griffin, RN, BSN, CCRN was named Fauquier Healths DAISY Award Honoree for both the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023. The award celebrates and recognizes nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. Myra was nominated by families of patients under her care. Myra is the daughter of Cape Girardeau residents Michael and Brenda Seyer.

My mother-in-law had to be put on a ventilator and went into the ICU. The entire team was amazing: all the doctors, all the nurses, the pulmonology team and the wound care team were all fantastic, but there was one nurse who stood out above the rest, Myra stated one of the families in their nomination. We are a large family and all of us were there multiple times a day to see my mother-in-law. Myra was right there, in her gentle, no-nonsense way, explaining what was happening, explaining the labs and test results, connecting with and caring for all of us. She made a personal connection with each family member. Her amazing care and connection with my mother-in-law was outstanding. Myra made a difference for each and every one of us. She is patient and kind. She protects, she hopes, and she perseveres She is love.

Myra joined the Fauquier Health team in 2021. What I treasure most about being a nurse is the honor of gaining the trust of a complete stranger, and the privilege of them allowing me to care for them and the power to help heal them through Gods grace, said Myra, a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri who graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Myra has been absolutely wonderful to my father and for our family as well. She has provided excellent care and has been very proactive. She noticed very slight changes in my father and immediately brought the doctor in to consult. It wasnt a cause for alarm, but Myra took the initiative to make sure it didnt lead to something more serious, explained another nomination. Myra has been very gentle and patient with my mother as well as with my son (and me), making sure she is thorough in explanations. She just has the most gentle and caring manner. Myra took a very serious emergency for my family and made it manageable. We sincerely appreciate all she has done.

Our nurses are some of the best Ive ever worked with, said Toni Maxwell, APRN, FNP-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Fauquier Health. Myra exemplifies the best in nursing: compassion, caring and connecting with patients and families when they need it most. I am so proud of Myra for her back-to-back DAISY honors!

Accompanying photos:

The Fauquier Health Daisy Committee, along with Toni Maxwell, CNO, Rebecca Segal, CEO and Myra Griffin holding the banner signed by DAISY honorees

Toni Maxwell, CNO presents Myra Griffin with her DAISY award

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care. Accredited by the Joint Commission, Fauquier Health has achieved recognition as a Certified Primary Stroke Center, as a Center of Excellence for Joint Replacement and as an accredited Chest Pain Center. Fauquier Health includes a 97-bed acute care hospital; a long-term care and rehabilitation facility; and the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility. Fauquier Health also operates several physicians offices, including primary care, gastroenterology, general surgery, OB/GYN and specialty practices. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org.

About The DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick received extraordinary care from his nurses, and his family felt compelled to express their profound gratitude for the compassion and skill nurses bring to patients and families every day. The DAISY Award celebrates nurses in over 6500 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world. For more information about The DAISY Award, visit DaisyFoundation.org.