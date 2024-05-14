Cape Girardeau Native Recognized as Extraordinary ICU Nurse

-
-
Cape Girardeau County coroner waives hearing in criminal case2Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived a preliminary hearing in his ongoing criminal case in Cape Girardeau County Court on Tuesday, May 14. A preliminary hearing is a standard practice for the prosecution to give evidence to convince a...
-
Jackson man faces charges after allegedly threatening to kill victim, burn house downA Jackson man is in jail after a victim told police he threatened to kill her and burn down the house after previous reports of abuse. Bradley J. Moreland, 41, faces Class E felony charges of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree...
-
Sex offender arrested on allegations of repeatedly approaching children at Cape Girardeau park1A convicted sex offender living in Cape Girardeau is in jail in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond after being accused of approaching children at a park. Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a call on Sunday, May 12 from parents concerned that...
-
Road work: Seal coat operations to impact Perry County traffic; Route C in Perry, Cape counties to be seal coatedSeal coat operations to impact in Perry County traffic Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be seal coating roads in Perry County, according to a MoDOT news release. The roads impacted by the surface improvements are n Route K, from...
-
-
Notre Dame creating 'servant leaders' through partnership with Chick-fil-A1Notre Dame Regional High School partnered with Chick-fil-A during the 2023-24 school year to teach students the importance of "servant leadership" through the company's Leader Academy program. On Friday, May 10, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy...
-
Ex-Sikeston cop receives 20-year sentence for child sexual abuse charges1A former Sikeston, Missouri, police officer was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his conviction of statutory rape of a child younger than than 14 years old. Brian L. Robinson was sentenced on May 3 to 20 years on...
-
County commissioners updated on renovations for Melaina's Magical Playland1Melainas Magical Playland will be undergoing some renovations in the near future. During the Monday, May 13, meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, the countys park superintendent, Bryan Sander, notified the commissioners about replacing...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County election officials, public view voting machine demonstrations11Three election equipment companies made their pitches to both members of the public and Cape Girardeau County's election team as to why they should choose their voting machines for upcoming elections.
-
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation to operate Visit Cape starting at the end of June 302The City of Cape Girardeau has negotiated the terms of its contract with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce to operate the Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Cape. The Parks and Recreation Department will now operate the bureau starting...
-
CCC unveils new branding during 50-year anniversary celebratory luncheonsCommunity Counseling Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a commemorative luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center, along with an unveiling of the organizations rebranding. CCC held luncheons throughout the week at each of the...
-
-
Judge denies request for cameras in the courtroom to cover coroner's criminal hearing3A judge has denied a request to allow cameras or recording equipment in the courtroom as the Cape Girardeau County coroner faces criminal charges. KFVS anchor and media coordinator for the 32nd Circuit Kathy Sweeney had asked in March, per the rules...
-
Facing a nationwide trend, SEMO takes proactive steps against looming budget shortfalls16Amid universities around the country facing financial problems, largely impacted by lower enrollment numbers, Southeast Missouri State University is working to avoid potential budget issues that could arise in the near future. According to...
-
Police investigation yields arrest of Illinois man, alleged meth seizureA Tamms, Illinois, man faces a Class C felony relating to drug delivery; a Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon following an investigation that resulted in two cases over a two-day...
-
SEMO's Law Enforcement Academy graduates 28 officersMore than two dozen Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy graduates were honored with a ceremony Thursday, May 9, at the Show Me Center. Of the 28 graduates, 27 are taking jobs in Southeast Missouri, and one will begin their...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deceased Cape teacher serves as motivation for Tough Mudder competitor1Tough Mudder is a hardcore obstacle course designed to test participants all-around strength, stamina and mental grit, and runners must be at least 14 years old. Mildred Wilson has no problem meeting the criteria. Wilson, 85, was a spry 80 when she...
-
City of Cape signs lease agreement for police substation on Good Hope12A lease agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and not-for-profit organization Partners for Good Hope for a police substation at 629 Good Hope St. was approved by the City Council on Monday, May 6. According to the councils agenda report, the...
-
Kiss in gas station parking lot leads to felony weapons charge, documents say10A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges after police say he used a gun to shatter a victims drivers-side car window. Adam Childers, 37, faces charges of second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), which is considered...
-
-
Cape Girardeau Native Recognized as Extraordinary ICU Nurse
Fauquier Health Names DAISY Award Honoree
ICU Nurse recognized as extraordinary
WARRENTON, VIRGINIA, May 14, 2024 Myra Griffin, RN, BSN, CCRN was named Fauquier Healths DAISY Award Honoree for both the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023. The award celebrates and recognizes nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. Myra was nominated by families of patients under her care. Myra is the daughter of Cape Girardeau residents Michael and Brenda Seyer.
My mother-in-law had to be put on a ventilator and went into the ICU. The entire team was amazing: all the doctors, all the nurses, the pulmonology team and the wound care team were all fantastic, but there was one nurse who stood out above the rest, Myra stated one of the families in their nomination. We are a large family and all of us were there multiple times a day to see my mother-in-law. Myra was right there, in her gentle, no-nonsense way, explaining what was happening, explaining the labs and test results, connecting with and caring for all of us. She made a personal connection with each family member. Her amazing care and connection with my mother-in-law was outstanding. Myra made a difference for each and every one of us. She is patient and kind. She protects, she hopes, and she perseveres She is love.
Myra joined the Fauquier Health team in 2021. What I treasure most about being a nurse is the honor of gaining the trust of a complete stranger, and the privilege of them allowing me to care for them and the power to help heal them through Gods grace, said Myra, a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri who graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Myra has been absolutely wonderful to my father and for our family as well. She has provided excellent care and has been very proactive. She noticed very slight changes in my father and immediately brought the doctor in to consult. It wasnt a cause for alarm, but Myra took the initiative to make sure it didnt lead to something more serious, explained another nomination. Myra has been very gentle and patient with my mother as well as with my son (and me), making sure she is thorough in explanations. She just has the most gentle and caring manner. Myra took a very serious emergency for my family and made it manageable. We sincerely appreciate all she has done.
Our nurses are some of the best Ive ever worked with, said Toni Maxwell, APRN, FNP-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Fauquier Health. Myra exemplifies the best in nursing: compassion, caring and connecting with patients and families when they need it most. I am so proud of Myra for her back-to-back DAISY honors!
Accompanying photos:
The Fauquier Health Daisy Committee, along with Toni Maxwell, CNO, Rebecca Segal, CEO and Myra Griffin holding the banner signed by DAISY honorees
Toni Maxwell, CNO presents Myra Griffin with her DAISY award
###
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care. Accredited by the Joint Commission, Fauquier Health has achieved recognition as a Certified Primary Stroke Center, as a Center of Excellence for Joint Replacement and as an accredited Chest Pain Center. Fauquier Health includes a 97-bed acute care hospital; a long-term care and rehabilitation facility; and the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility. Fauquier Health also operates several physicians offices, including primary care, gastroenterology, general surgery, OB/GYN and specialty practices. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org.
About The DAISY Foundation
The DAISY Foundation was created in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick received extraordinary care from his nurses, and his family felt compelled to express their profound gratitude for the compassion and skill nurses bring to patients and families every day. The DAISY Award celebrates nurses in over 6500 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing around the world. For more information about The DAISY Award, visit DaisyFoundation.org.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.