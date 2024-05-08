Tax liens for April 2024

Join the B Magazine newsletter
The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during April are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
* Belladona and Spa LLC, IRS
* Roy's Tire and Auto Inc., IRS
* Pure Purpose LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue
* Midwest Charter LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
* Preferred Maintenance, Larry Ray Richardet, IRS (2)
* Chau T. Phan, Quoc Chi Vo, IRS
* Darcy D. Dwyer, IRS
* Kenco Enterprises Inc., IRS