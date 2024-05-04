A Mother's Ingenuity: Day of the Diaper

-
-
Cape Council finds insurance costs skyrocketing in coming year1Cape Girardeaus City Council held a study session for the citys 2024-25 proposed budget on Friday, May 3, at City Hall and learned insurance costs are skyrocketing upward. The City of Capes general fund was recapped for council members as the...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission announces 2024 Endangered Buildings list4The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17. According to the commission, the list is for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness...
-
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
-
Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third yearCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape...
-
-
Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
-
Cape sex offender charged with failure to register new addressRicky Scott, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces allegations he failed to register as a sex offender. The charges resulted from an investigation on Halloween in 2022, in which Scott was not compliant with Halloween restrictions, but Scott did not answer his...
-
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug chargeA Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
-
-
Cape Girardeau officials question 'confidence' in citys prosecuting attorney over criminal defense cases17Cape Girardeaus top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the citys municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest. Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and...
-
-
2024 Muddy River Marathon happening this weekendThe 2024 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, May 4, on a course that winds and bends through the streets of Cape Girardeau, beginning and ending at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. There will be more than 400 runners competing this...
-
-
Celebrate the Arts this Friday at River CampusA Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus in Cape Girardeau. There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery...
-
-
-
-
-
-
SEMO, Mid-America Transplant honor organ donors with memorial at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University, in partnership with Mid-America Transplant, hosted the families of organ and tissue donors and transplant recipients Thursday, April 25, for the unveiling of a new memorial at the universitys River Campus...
-
-
Jackson man faces assault, harassment chargesCody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she felt like she was being held hostage, according to a probable-cause statement filed by...
-
Most read 4/30/24Cape Girardeau County coroners attorney asks that cameras be barred from criminal hearings7Attorney Lynne M. Chambers filed a motion last week to bar the media from recording video and audio in the felony case against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Chambers filing was in response to a request made to the court by KFVS12...
-
Most read 4/30/24Cracked windshield leads to Sunday shooting incident on I-55 that injured three; Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges3BENTON A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County. ...
-
Photo Gallery 4/30/24Sgt. John Hayden: Writing tickets with a friendly smileA few months before he retired, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. John Hayden was featured in a picture page in the Sunday, May 19, 1974, edition of the Southeast Missourian. Four photographs were published with the article, but photographer Gordon L....
-
Most read 4/29/24Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center10After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in Cape Girardeau has opened. A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective...
-
-
-
A Mother's Ingenuity: Day of the Diaper
Believe it or not, there was a time not so long ago when there was no such thing as a disposable diaper. In those days, parents relied on safety pins and cotton cloth to contain the dirty doings of young children. That, of course, made changing from one such cloth to the next rather onerous.
I remember once seeing dear old Dad make the change on one of my younger siblings, and he wasnt too happy about it, either, bearing an expression that read, Id rather play from a deep trap with a pitching wedge while completing a task that typically fell to dear old Mom, as a parents love can often take the form of humility.
Regardless of who did the change-out, one still had the remaining challenge of dealing with all of that filthy fabric. Thats where kindergarten came into play. One day, when I was no more than six years old and well past the diaper stage, my mom was taking me to join others my age at Alma Schrader Elementary School, no more than a half-mile from our house on Brookwood Drive. Once she turned the ignition, however, smoke began to billow from beneath the hood of her Country Squire station wagon, and soon, the cars engine went kaput.
What were we to do? Already running late. Not enough time to walk the distance. And no car to get us there.
Then, as providence would have it, down our rustically tree-lined street, into our pebbled driveway, right up to where my mom and I stood, drove the Tidy Didy Diaper Man. He was a rather large, good-natured, uncommonly brave fellow who each week came to collect the dirties and a week later miraculously, it seemed brought them back again, clean, pristine, ready to see action.
While he was busy gathering a weeks worth, the lightbulb mustve lit about my moms head; for as soon as he returned, a bundle dangling from his hand, she asked him straight up, Would you do me a favor and drive my son to kindergarten?
Why, sure, Id be happy to, came the reply, since this man was, as previously noted, good-natured. Climb up front there, young man, he directed me, as he tossed his load into the trucks rear.
Now, it is worth noting, there were two distinct and rather intense aromas associated with the Tidy Didy Diaper truck. No. 1 was No. 2, if you catch my drift. Soiled fabric in such magnitude simply refused to go unnoticed.
I encountered the second aroma upon entering the truck as my nostrils were stabbed by a thrust of ammonia, and I caught the double-whammy: poop on the one hand, ammonia on the other. Not exactly a win-win.
Another notable thing about that truck was that it had no passenger seat up front, since it was built for commuters of the cotton cloth variety, not six-year-old kindergarteners. I stood the whole way, and I dont recall there being much in the way of conversation during our nearly half-mile journey.
The privilege was that, among my contemporaries who walked to school that day or were dropped off by moms of their own, I alone had the distinction of arriving in a big, smelly truck driven by the Tidy Didy Diaper Man, which did not go unnoticed. It made me into a celebrity for a day, and made for some pretty good talk during recess. And while much of my sixth year on earth has faded from memory, Ill never forget that momentous day, how my mom stepped up when the chips were down, enlisted the aid of a kindly diaper enthusiast and got me to the school on time.
A mothers love can transcend mere humility, and when duty calls, take the form of ingenuity to boot.
David Tlapek is a Missouri native, born and raised in Cape Girardeau. A formerly practicing attorney, he is now a writer and filmmaker living in California.