Column: Exercise is Medicine

-
-
Cape Council finds insurance costs skyrocketing in coming year1Cape Girardeaus City Council held a study session for the citys 2024-25 proposed budget on Friday, May 3, at City Hall and learned insurance costs are skyrocketing upward. The City of Capes general fund was recapped for council members as the...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission announces 2024 Endangered Buildings list4The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17. According to the commission, the list is for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness...
-
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
-
Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third yearCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape...
-
-
Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
-
Cape sex offender charged with failure to register new addressRicky Scott, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces allegations he failed to register as a sex offender. The charges resulted from an investigation on Halloween in 2022, in which Scott was not compliant with Halloween restrictions, but Scott did not answer his...
-
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug chargeA Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
-
-
Cape Girardeau officials question 'confidence' in citys prosecuting attorney over criminal defense cases17Cape Girardeaus top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the citys municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest. Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and...
-
-
2024 Muddy River Marathon happening this weekendThe 2024 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, May 4, on a course that winds and bends through the streets of Cape Girardeau, beginning and ending at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. There will be more than 400 runners competing this...
-
-
Celebrate the Arts this Friday at River CampusA Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus in Cape Girardeau. There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery...
-
-
-
-
-
-
SEMO, Mid-America Transplant honor organ donors with memorial at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University, in partnership with Mid-America Transplant, hosted the families of organ and tissue donors and transplant recipients Thursday, April 25, for the unveiling of a new memorial at the universitys River Campus...
-
-
Jackson man faces assault, harassment chargesCody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she felt like she was being held hostage, according to a probable-cause statement filed by...
-
Most read 4/30/24Cape Girardeau County coroners attorney asks that cameras be barred from criminal hearings7Attorney Lynne M. Chambers filed a motion last week to bar the media from recording video and audio in the felony case against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Chambers filing was in response to a request made to the court by KFVS12...
-
Most read 4/30/24Cracked windshield leads to Sunday shooting incident on I-55 that injured three; Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges3BENTON A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County. ...
-
Photo Gallery 4/30/24Sgt. John Hayden: Writing tickets with a friendly smileA few months before he retired, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. John Hayden was featured in a picture page in the Sunday, May 19, 1974, edition of the Southeast Missourian. Four photographs were published with the article, but photographer Gordon L....
-
Most read 4/29/24Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center10After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in Cape Girardeau has opened. A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective...
-
-
-
Column: Exercise is Medicine
My goal and passion as the fitness and wellness specialist for the City of Cape Girardeau is to help people improve their health and quality of life. Although we all have different goals and are at different stages in life, we still have the same end goal: To be able to enjoy the life we have, because lets be honest, our time on Earth isnt promised for tomorrow. To enjoy life to the fullest, we aim to not be limited by health restrictions. So, lets move! I stand behind the popular quote, Exercise is medicine.
Physical activity is proven over and over to be a great treatment and prevention for many medical conditions and age-related functional decline. It is estimated that only approximately 21% of older Americans are engaging in regular physical activity at least five days a week for 30 minutes, which is the recommended amount of activity. That means four out of five adults are inactive and increasing their risk for chronic disease.
Physical activity is associated with improved mental health, delay in onset dementia and improved quality of life and wellbeing. The benefits of physical activity most definitely outweigh the risks that may be associated with physical activity. Exercise has also been shown to reduce falls when including balance activities into a movement routine.
Now that we know how important exercise and physical activity are, where do we begin? Walking is my favorite exercise of all time! First of all, its free, and who doesnt love free? You can walk anywhere, no gym memberships required, no special equipment, just you and the ground below you.
If you are just beginning, start with a goal of walking to the mailbox and back a couple of times a day. The goal is to reach 30 minutes a day, five days a week. That can be overwhelming, so lets start with three bouts of 10 minutes a day. Wake up and walk for 10 minutes, with breaks as needed. Around lunchtime, repeat that goal of 10 minutes. Then after dinner, repeat it one more time.
Those 10 minutes add up to some great benefits and are as beneficial as walking for 30 minutes at one time. Your body is happy with any activity, so always remember, something is better than nothing.
Now that youre a walking pro, lets add our strength training goals in. Resistance training can prevent and decrease loss of muscle mass as we age. As we focus on our muscle mass and strength, we aim to focus on our ADLs, or Activities of Daily Living.
My goal with my clients is to look at their daily lifestyle and see how we can make it easier. Do you have stairs in your house and are worried about carrying laundry up and down the steps? If so, that is our new goal! Balance, strength and endurance is the focus.
We should be adding our strength training at least two times a week, hitting all major muscles. You can use your body weight and start with 10 rounds of standing up and sitting down. Eventually, you can add in some light weights.
Or, join us at the Osage Centre for a fun class that walks you through a routine. Everything we do is centered around exercise our favorite medicine!
Christine Jaegers is the fitness and wellness specialist with the City of Cape Girardeau. In the fitness and wellness world for more than 13 years, her passion for helping others live a healthier life only grows more and more as she continues to spread her roots.