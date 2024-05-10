KASTEN offers new services to customers in 2024

In addition to hot tubs, hearth and masonry, KASTEN is known as the premier provider of swimming pools: above-ground, in-ground and everything in-between. After several years of customer requests, KASTEN has expanded their service department for 2024 to include the installation of the pools they sell and the addition of servicing of pools in the community. These services include pool openings and closings, pool liner replacements and scheduled pool maintenance.

After more than 30 years of selling pools, we are excited to offer the installation of our pools and the service of those pools after the sale, said KASTEN President Mike Kasten.

In addition, KASTEN continues to assist customers in building the backyard of their dreams and discovering a new dimension of outdoor living. They now offer a variety of outdoor living spaces manufactured by Visscher Specialty Products. With three modern, sleek styles currently available, these structures provide the feeling of luxury, versatility and comfort. Customers can view the products at one of the KASTEN locations.

KASTEN is a family-owned business that has proudly served the local community for more than 129 years. They work to build backyards that unite families and friends, creating memories that will last a lifetime.