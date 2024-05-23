Montgomery Bank offers small business free checking

Montgomery Bank knows every business and individuals banking needs are different. Thats why they offer Small Business Free Checking, a fee-free account designed specifically for small businesses.

By fee-free, Montgomery Bank really means it. With Small Business Free Checking, account owners receive free deposit slips, free online statements and five free mobile deposits every month, among other perks. There is no monthly service charge, no cash deposit fee and no minimum balance requirement (aside from the $50 deposit required to open an account).

With this product, free really does mean free, said Patty Harrell, Cash Management Specialist. Contact us to see how we can find solutions for your growing business.

For more information, contact Tyler Myers or Patty Harrell at (800) 455-2275 or visit them at 2027 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.