Robinson Companies, Inc. ranks among top 50 contractors, according to Associated Builders and Contractors

Robinson Construction ranked No. 39 on the Associated Builders and Contractors Top 150 General Contractors, and No. 81 on the Top 250 Performers in 2023. The company was also featured on the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Regional top lists in four regions throughout the U.S.

Throughout the past 15 years, Robinson has expanded its operations and is now a national contractor with completed operations in more than 30 states nationwide, while at the same time undergoing the transition from a family-owned company to an employee-owned organization led by a team of nearly a dozen experienced construction professionals. They recently created a holding company, Robinson Companies, Inc., and their third operating entity that will focus on renewable green energy.

I take great pride in the fact that, even with our significant growth and the addition of new staff, we have been able to retain our focus on servicing our core values of employees, clients and community, said Paul E. Findlay, CEO of Robinson Companies, Inc. Our success is a direct result of our commitment to those values as evidenced by the fact that over 70% of our work each year is from a long list of repeat clients.