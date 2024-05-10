MRV Banks celebrates state-wide growth

MRV Banks was one of the fastest growing banks in Missouri in 2023. Over the past few years, the financial institution has doubled their number of employees and opened branches in Festus and St. Charles, allowing them to provide service for customers in new markets and create employment opportunities.

In the communities MRV Banks serves, they are committed to actively engaging with local initiatives and nonprofits. By partnering with community organizations, MRV Banks identifies and addresses local needs, striving to make a positive impact and build stronger communities.

In addition to this growth, MRV Banks was ranked No. 1 among community banks nationwide by a leading risk management firm. In their current fiscal quarter, MRV Banks reports a strong financial performance, exceeding projected targets.

Our employees go above and beyond, not only in serving our customers, but also in actively engaging with and giving back to our community. Its this spirit of compassion and service that drives us forward, propelling our bank to new heights while making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, said Robbi Guard, MRV Banks Cape Market President.

Visit one of MRV Bankss locations to start organizing your financial life today or visit their website at mrvbanks.com to learn more.