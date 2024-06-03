Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce introduces event series

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has introduced a Signature Events series that is sure to engage community members. The 2024 Annual Dinner on March 22 helped kick off this series, which promises a year filled with growth, networking and community engagement.

Their Annual Dinner, sponsored graciously by Kohlfeld Distributing and Ritter Communications, celebrates the achievements of local people and businesses; this event soared to new heights this year, symbolizing the unwavering support of the Cape community. Kohlfeld Distributing and Ritter Communications generosity, along with other sponsors, fuels the chambers mission and paves the way for a brighter future.

Many young professionals immersed themselves in the day-long exploration of professional development on April 26 at the Young Professionals of Cape Area (YPC) Summit, marking the second Signature Event for 2024.

With three additional events lined up, spanning professional development, business advocacy and economic growth, theres something for everyone to find value in. These events arent just gatherings or social opportunities (though the Chamber hosts those, too); theyre catalysts for progress, driving the community towards a shared vision of prosperity for Southeast Missouri.

Dont miss out on this series of events. Scan the QR code to explore the Cape Chambers event calendar and learn more about each of the Signature Events.

Whether youre a seasoned entrepreneur or a newcomer in the professional realm, your presence is vital as the community comes together to shape a thriving future.