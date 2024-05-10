Advance Performance Chiropractic individualizes treatment

Advance Performance Chiropractic combines physical therapy and chiropractic practices to give patients the quickest path to wellness.

They offer traditional chiropractic treatment, acupuncture, dry needling, cupping, IASTM (scraping), DOT physicals, performance enhancement analysis for athletes, sports and work physicals, among other services. With every service, Advance Performance Chiropractic prides themselves on listening to patients first, then creating the best plan for that individual.

I pride myself in taking the time to listen to my patients. I craft a treatment plan to their exact problem and goal, said Dr. Don Davis, Doctor of Chiropractic. My goal is to get you better and back to being you and doing the things you love to do.