Edge Realty wins national, local awards

Real estate publisher Real Trends ranked Edge Realty as the 153rd largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the nation for residential sales volume in 2023. In addition, Edge Realty ranked No. 1 in sales and transaction volume in the local REALTOR association Southeast Missouri REALTORS for the 19th consecutive year, selling nearly as much real estate as the next seven companies combined, according to MARIS MLS. The Better Business Bureau also awarded Edge Realty its second Torch Award in 2023; they have been an accredited business with an A+ rating since 2017.

This past December marks 20 years in business for the company, which opened as a Realty Executives franchise with four agents in December 2003. The company became the independent brand Edge Realty in March 2022. Edge now has 120 highly-trained agents who have closed more than 20,000 transactions and have nearly 1,400 years of combined experience.

Based on rigorous standards for service and performance, in 2023, Edge Realty was invited to join The Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global, invitation-only network of market-leading independent residential brokerages. Next Place, a sister company specializing in property management and rental services, opened its doors in 2023 and currently represents nearly 150 properties.

The real estate business is highly competitive. Real estate transactions are often emotional and contentious, and they can very easily lead to disputes, legal issues or costly mistakes if not handled with expertise, said Bill Cole, broker/co-owner of Edge Realty. I believe we stand out from the competition because of our commitment to professionalism, ethical business practices, market knowledge and ongoing training. Simply put, we have great agents and an awesome administration staff!