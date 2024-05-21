With the opening of its 19th location in Springfield, Missouri, and the addition of new products such as Money Map  a free money management tool for consumers  2023 was a year of continued growth for First Midwest Bank.

Chartered in 1964 with the vision of hiring local people to take local deposits and make local loans, First Midwest Bank and its affiliate offer multiple full-service branch locations throughout the Ozarks and Southeast Missouri, including the communities of Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Sikeston, Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Columbia.

In 2024, the bank looks to continue its growth with the launch of an updated website, the addition of more consumer products, and the announcement of David Preusser as Community Bank President in Jackson and Chris Guethle as Community Bank President in Dexter.

A resident of Jackson, Preusser has worked in the financial services for more than 20 years with extensive knowledge in credit analysis and commercial lending. He will oversee First Midwests Jackson location while continuing to serve the residents of Jackson and the surrounding communities as a lender. He steps into his new role following the retirement of John N. Thompson.

Guethle, a Dexter native, has worked at First Midwest Bank for over 15 years, specializing in commercial and agricultural lending. He will oversee First Midwests two Dexter locations while continuing to serve as a commercial lender. He takes on this new responsibility under the mentorship of Jerry Dorton, who will continue as Executive Vice President of the bank group.

Were very pleased to have David and Chris join our leadership team, said Joseph T. McLane, First Midwest Bank President/CEO. For over 50 years, First Midwest Bank has provided hometown customer service and innovative banking products to our customers across Missouri, and we are excited to continue that growth into 2024.

For more information on First Midwests products and offerings, visit onemidwest.com. First Midwest Bank is a member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.