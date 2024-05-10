Pre-Planning Final Wishes with Ford & Sons is the Smart, Compassionate Decision
Friday, May 10, 2024
Arranging the details of your funeral and cemetery services can be a difficult step to take. No one likes to think about these things, but having a plan in place is a smart and compassionate choice for you and your family. Pre-planning allows your loved ones to celebrate your life without the added stress of planning during an already-difficult time.
Whether considering a traditional funeral, cremation service or a service that represents your unique interests, pre-planning guarantees your wishes are met, and the memorial is carried out to your specifications. Planning ahead also means you can freeze prices, saving your family money in the future.
Ford & Sons was recently recognized by the communities they serve. Last fall, they were voted No. 1 in the Southeast Missourian Peoples Choice Awards for the 17th consecutive year.
With eight locations spread throughout Southeast Missouri, Ford & Sons continues to take a passionate approach to reflect, appreciate and celebrate the memory of loved ones.
In addition to these locations, Ford & Sons Funeral Home operates Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Bollinger County Memorial Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. These cemeteries offer a serene, peaceful environment to visit loved ones.
Were honored for the opportunity to serve the families of Southeast Missouri with tradition, respect and compassion in their greatest time of need, said company president Kevin Ford. These communities can expect to receive care that allows the end of life to be approachable, dignified and a highly honored experience for the individual and their loved ones.
Ford & Sons has served Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for more than 70 years, offering pre-arrangement, burial services, cremation services and monuments. The company also owns and operates Ford & Liley Monuments, providing you and your family the opportunity to design a monument that best fits your loved one. You can begin the design process at Cape County Memorial Park cemetery or Ford & Liley Monument company based in Marble Hill.