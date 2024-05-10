Pre-Planning Final Wishes with Ford & Sons is the Smart, Compassionate Decision

Arranging the details of your funeral and cemetery services can be a difficult step to take. No one likes to think about these things, but having a plan in place is a smart and compassionate choice for you and your family. Pre-planning allows your loved ones to celebrate your life without the added stress of planning during an already-difficult time.

Whether considering a traditional funeral, cremation service or a service that represents your unique interests, pre-planning guarantees your wishes are met, and the memorial is carried out to your specifications. Planning ahead also means you can freeze prices, saving your family money in the future.

Ford & Sons was recently recognized by the communities they serve. Last fall, they were voted No. 1 in the Southeast Missourian Peoples Choice Awards for the 17th consecutive year.

With eight locations spread throughout Southeast Missouri, Ford & Sons continues to take a passionate approach to reflect, appreciate and celebrate the memory of loved ones.

In addition to these locations, Ford & Sons Funeral Home operates Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Bollinger County Memorial Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. These cemeteries offer a serene, peaceful environment to visit loved ones.

Were honored for the opportunity to serve the families of Southeast Missouri with tradition, respect and compassion in their greatest time of need, said company president Kevin Ford. These communities can expect to receive care that allows the end of life to be approachable, dignified and a highly honored experience for the individual and their loved ones.

Ford & Sons has served Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for more than 70 years, offering pre-arrangement, burial services, cremation services and monuments. The company also owns and operates Ford & Liley Monuments, providing you and your family the opportunity to design a monument that best fits your loved one. You can begin the design process at Cape County Memorial Park cemetery or Ford & Liley Monument company based in Marble Hill.