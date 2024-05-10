TeeED Off offers top-of-line technology for golfers of all skill levels

Bringing the most up-to-date technology in the golf industry to Southeast Missouri, TeeED Off is a one-of-a-kind facility in Jackson with a custom-built simulator featuring the newest Foresight (Falcon) overhead launch monitor, three JC Video hi-speed cameras and K-Vest 3D swing analysis software.

They offer a Science & Motion (SAM) PuttLab to provide putter stroke assessments, training and putter fittings; co-owner Scotty Miget is the only SAM PuttLab Level 3 certified individual in the state.

TeeED Off also has Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) screens; Miget is the only TPI-certified trainer in the region.

They also provide a full club building/repair room outfitted with Mitchell Golf equipment and three bending machines to adjust golf clubs loft and lie.

Their goal is to create a place for families to try golfing, as well as offer athletes top-tier training.

We offer services that big box stores provide, but with a very personal touch, Miget said. When you come in, youre family.