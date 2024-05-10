The Emergence of Battery Powered Lawn Care Equipment

Not long ago, the mention of Spring suggested the smell of fresh cut grass, but also all that gasoline and mixed oil used in lawn equipment to cut that grass. Today, more homeowners are replacing their dated, gas guzzling string and hedge trimmers with battery powered options that offer the same power and performance. Brands like Stihl, EGO, Milwaukee, Craftsman and Dewalt produce battery powered equipment with high performance that requires little to no maintenance.

Selecting the right battery powered tool may seem overwhelming, but here are some helpful tips and questions to ask yourself when shopping.

What is the scope of your lawn maintenance?

If it doesnt take you long to finish up your mowing, trimming and blowing, then you might get by with an entry level battery platform like those offered by Craftsman. Craftsman comes in at a lower price point, which makes it ideal for the homeowner not looking to break the bank when updating their equipment.

However, Craftsman may not be suitable if you need more power or longer equipment run times. If this is the case, brands like EGO and Stihl may be the best option.

Are you already invested in a battery platform?

Many homeowners already use battery powered tools for their home repairs. Companies like Dewalt and Milwaukee make lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and other tools that run on the same batteries as your battery powered cordless tools. So, if you already have batteries and chargers for one brand, look at that same brands outdoor powered tools.

Still overwhelmed?

Take a trip to Corys Ace Hardware, where our team of trained associates can help you navigate different brands and offerings. We can give you the knowledge to make the right decision, while also offering unbeatable prices and service.