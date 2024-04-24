*Menu
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Maurice Miller
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Miller Turkey

85 year old Scott City resident, Maurice Miller, killed a turkey during hunting season. Turkey weighed 25 pounds, had an 11 inch beard and the spurs measured 1 1/4 inches.

