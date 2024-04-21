Film To Hold Casting at The Arcadia Academy May 21, 2024

Exploring Resilience and Diversity: "The Haunted Belldown School"

Arcadia, Missouri - April 22, 2024

For aspiring and professional actors alike, an exciting casting opportunity will be held at The Arcadia Academy in Arcadia, Missouri, on May 21, 2024.

Set in the serene landscapes of Arcadia Valley, Missouri, a new and ambitious film project is in pre-production. To be filmed at The Arcadia Academy, "The Haunted Belldown School" is primed to be a captivating 30-minute narrative. Centered on a ghost story, the film draws inspiration from the rich history and mysterious legends of the historic location in the Arcadia Valley, about an hour and a half South of St. Louis.

The storyline of "The Haunted Belldown School" follows a group of neurodivergent homeschoolers as they delve into haunted halls. Encountering malevolent spirits and uncovering dark secrets, these characters discover inner strengths amidst supernatural challenges.

"The Haunted Belldown School" is more than just a ghost story. The film, written by 8-year-old Willa Kate McCarter, offers a fresh perspective on homeschoolers as heroes in a supernatural setting. Willa Kate, who bravely shares her journey with dyslexia, injects her unique experiences into the narrative, enriching the story with authenticity and personal depth.

The film aims to showcase the strength and courage of diverse characters, including homeschoolers and individuals with neurodiversity, who are often underrepresented in mainstream cinema.

The choice of The Arcadia Academy as the filming location is no coincidence. Established over 150 years ago, this institution has witnessed generations of students and carries a profound educational excellence and cultural heritage legacy.

This film venture, is helmed by a dedicated team of filmmakers, aims to explore themes of resilience, diversity, and the supernatural in a unique and engaging manner.

Director Emma Thatcher, known for her visionary approach to storytelling, brings her experience and passion to the project. Having directed acclaimed films like "Provo," Emma believes strongly in allowing individuals to "march to the beat of their own drum," fostering a sense of individuality and empowerment.

With production managed by Harleigh Hildebrand, the film promises a family-friendly blend of horror, suspense, and mystery. She was drawn to the project due to her experience producing a film at the age of 16.

Cinematographer Peace Healey, known for his work in atmospheric storytelling, such as with the feature film "Inhabitants," brings his expertise to capture the chilling essence of the haunted location. The visuals promise to transport audiences into a world where history meets the paranormal, invoking a sense of intrigue and suspense.

Pearce Healey, the seasoned cinematographer involved in the project, stresses the importance of promoting narrative filmmaking in Missouri. "There are lots of commercial filming opportunities, but narrative filmmaking is essential for the growth of our local industry. We need more experience in this area to attract larger film productions to Missouri."

As part of the film's production, The Arcadia Academy will host a silent auction fundraiser and open casting call on May 21, 2024. This event aims to raise funds for production costs while promoting local businesses and generating community engagement. The objective is not only to support the film's creation but also to shine a spotlight on The Arcadia Academy and its historical significance. The film also is currently crowdfunding to support its production costs.

Through "The Haunted Belldown School," the filmmakers aspire to highlight the Arcadia Valley, highlight diversity, and entertain audiences with a compelling narrative. The project seeks to contribute to the growth of narrative filmmaking in the region, fostering talent and showcasing the potential of Missouri's landscapes as cinematic backdrops.

For more information about the project, including updates on crowdfunding and casting, visit thehauntedbelldownschool.com.

Join us on this exciting cinematic journey as we delve into themes of resilience, diversity, and the supernatural at The Arcadia Academy!