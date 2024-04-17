Prayer 4-17-24

More to explore
Tenmile look to add balcony to old Esquire Theater buildingCape Girardeau City Council approved a license and indemnity agreement with Tenmile Holdings LLC on Monday, April 15, for the installation of a marquee sign and awning with column posts for the old Esquire Theater building...
FORMER CARDS MANAGER WHITEY HERZOG PASSES AWAYWhitey Herzog, former St. Louis Cardinals manager, discusses baseball while autographing golf flags in 2004 at Bent Creek Golf Course in Jackson. Herzog was in Jackson for a golf tournament and dinner to benefit Southeast Missouri State Universitys...
New Cape Girardeau City Council members sworn in; multiple appointments made to advisory boards1The Cape Girardeau City Council swore in new members and approved various appointments to multiple advisory boards Monday, April 15. New council members David Cantrell, Ward 4, and Rhett Pierce, Ward 5, took the oath of office at the meeting....
Fredericktown woman arrested in Cape on charges of stealing car, possessing drugs2Anna J. Dobyns, 40, is in the custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond on charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
Judge awards $23.5 million to undercover St. Louis officer beaten by colleagues during protest6ST. LOUIS A St. Louis judge Monday awarded nearly $23.5 million to a former police officer who was beaten by colleagues while working undercover during a protest. Luther Hall was badly injured in the 2017 attack during one of several protests that...
Cape airport explores funding for possible new air traffic control tower11As Cape Girardeau Regional Airports construction projects move along, airport manager Katrina Amos and the Airport Advisory Board may start to look at possible funding options for a new air traffic control tower. Amos said the next big project on...
Take a hike: Charleston introduces the towns first trail The Byrd WalkCHARLESTON The late James L. "Jim" Byrd III loved his hometown of Charleston. He also loved trains. Now his family has combined those two loves to continue to grow Byrds legacy. With funds from Byrds estate, a new walking path was recently...
Congress likely to kick the can on Covid-era telehealth policiesNearly two hours into a Capitol Hill hearing focused on rural health, Rep. Brad Wenstrup emphatically told the committees five witnesses: Hang with us. Federal lawmakers face a year-end deadline to solidify or scuttle an array of covid-era...
Area students named to Mizzou '39 list1Two college students from Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Mizzou '39 list. Grace Blanton of Sikeston and Sam Varnon of Cape Girardeau were selected by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board for this...
Notre Dame to transition to president/principal model beginning July 17Notre Dame Regional High School announced Monday, April 8, that it will be transitioning to a president/principal model Monday, July 1. Current principal Tim Garner will assume the role of president, while assistant principal Paul Unterreiner will...
Most read 4/11/24Cape Girardeau woman accused of biting man for second time3Police arrived to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday, April 9, to find a man bleeding with a tennis ball-sized bite wound to his inner forearm. It allegedly wasnt the first time. Colleen Ann Lewis, 53, was charged with third-degree assault. ...
Most read 4/9/24Jackson man held for alleged rapeScott Christy, 56, of Jackson was charged Saturday, April 6, with first-degree rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault. Police say the alleged victim called 911 and whispered her street address over the phone, then began screaming before the...