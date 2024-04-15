First Communion Day at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, MO

It was a very glorious and blessed day at Guardian Angel Church as six second graders of Guardian Angel Parish made their First Holy Communion at the 10:30 am Mass on Sunday, April 14, 2024. They were instructed by Mrs. Sandi Hulshof (2nd grade teacher at Guardian Angel School) and Mrs. Pat Moore (Guardian Angel Parish PSR teacher). Father Joseph Kelly is the parish priest and Mrs. Katrina Kluesner is the principal of Guardian Angel School. The students were Lawson Cook, Kinsley Dunivan, Aubrey Graviett, Amelia Kyle, Tripp McClard, and Maverick Seabaugh.

May this be just one more step in the faith formation of these six children. God bless them all!!