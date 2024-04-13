TG Missouri makes donations

Submitted

PERRYVILLE TG Missouri Corp. in Perryville announced donations totaling $18,000 were give to eight local organizations.

Donations were presented to Andy Spieler with Immanuel Lutheran School; Direk Hunt, chief of police for the Perryville Police Department; assistant fire chief Jeremy Mantz with the Perryville Fire Department; Jason Klaus, Perry County sheriff; Zach Stobart, principal of St Vincent High School in Perryville; Mark Ruark, principal of Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson; Melissa Haymaker and Frankie Hannan with Riverside Regional Library in Perryville; and Chris Wibbenmeyer, CEO of Mercy Hospital Perry.

Through a combination of financial contributions and volunteer efforts, TG Missouri actively supports programs that result in sustainable civic, cultural and environmental improvement  all vital components of a thriving community.

