*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

TG Missouri makes donations

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Submitted Robert Patrick, TG Missouri president and Chris Wibbenmeyer, Mercy Hospital Perry CEO.
Submitted

PERRYVILLE TG Missouri Corp. in Perryville announced donations totaling $18,000 were give to eight local organizations.

Donations were presented to Andy Spieler with Immanuel Lutheran School; Direk Hunt, chief of police for the Perryville Police Department; assistant fire chief Jeremy Mantz with the Perryville Fire Department; Jason Klaus, Perry County sheriff; Zach Stobart, principal of St Vincent High School in Perryville; Mark Ruark, principal of Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson; Melissa Haymaker and Frankie Hannan with Riverside Regional Library in Perryville; and Chris Wibbenmeyer, CEO of Mercy Hospital Perry.

Through a combination of financial contributions and volunteer efforts, TG Missouri actively supports programs that result in sustainable civic, cultural and environmental improvement  all vital components of a thriving community.

Submitted Robert Patrick, TG Missouri president and Melissa Haymaker and Frankie Hannan with Riverside Regional Library in Perryville.
Submitted
Submitted Doug Deck, TG Missouri Safety Systems vice president, and Mark Ruark, Saxony Lutheran High School principal.
ubmitted
Submitted Robert Patrick, TG Missouri prsident and Zach Stobart, St. Vincent High School principal.
Submitted
Submitted Doug Deck, TG Missouri Safety Systems vice president, and Jason Klaus, Perry County sheriff.
Submitted Robert Patrick, TG Missouri president and Jeremy Mantz, assistant fire chief, Perryville Fire Department.
Submitted
Submitted Robert Patrick, TG Missouri president and Direk Hunt, Perryville Police Department chief of police..
Submmitted
Submitted Robert Patrick, TG Missouri president, left, and Andy Speiler, Immanuel Lutheran School.
Submitted

Comments