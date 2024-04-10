Eclipse pictures

More to explore
Missouri flag designer Marie Watkins Oliver getting bust at state Capitol1The Cape Girardeau woman mostly responsible for designing Missouris flag will be honored with a bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state Capitol. Marie Watkins Oliver, who died in 1944 at the age of 90, created and designed the flag in...
Oak Ridge ag teacher named finalist for Golden Owl AwardOak Ridge agriculture education teacher Rich Thomas was recently named one of seven finalists for the inaugural Golden Owl Award, presented to the Missouri Agriculture Educator of the Year. The Golden Owl Award was cre ated through a partnership...
Cape Girardeau woman accused of biting man for second time1Police arrived to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday, April 9, to find a man bleeding with a tennis ball-sized bite wound to his inner forearm. It allegedly wasnt the first time. Colleen Ann Lewis, 53, was charged with third-degree assault. ...
Gov. Parson announces equipment grants benefiting public safety services1Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday, April 10, the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved $5 million worth of equipment grants going to law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical services. Two of the 70 grants are going to Scott...
Cape Girardeau County Commission approves asphalt bidsAsphalt, not eclipse, was the word on everyones lips at the Monday, April 8, Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting. Commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper approved hot mix asphalt bids for an annual general contract and for...
Sikeston graduate stars in 'Girls State' documentary3God can save the world, women will save America. This is a quote from Cecilia Barton in the new documentary Girls State, which was released Friday, April 5. Sikeston graduate and now Jackson local Brooke Taylor was a part of this documentary...
Police find small safe in man's pants1A Cape Girardeau man charged with beating a woman with a wallpaper roll in early March is now in Cape Girardeau County jail on second-degree drug-trafficking charges after officers found a small safe in his pants. Gary Reno, 59, is being held on...
Perfection: Total solar eclipse 20241For about four minutes Monday, April 8, the moon and the sun were on virtually equal terms from certain vantage points on Earth, including Southeast Missouri. A total eclipse passed overhead at about 2 p.m., and the region was along the path of...
Eclipse enthusiasts gather in Cape Girardeau for celestial celebration1Have an eclipse and they will come, Ray Kinsella of "Field of Dreams fame might have said. For the second time in seven years, Cape Girardeau has been a hot spot for people to watch the anticipated total solar eclipse. Community members and...
Jackson at heart of solar eclipse festivitiesTwo very important things happened Monday, April 8, in Jackson. The sky turned dark for more than four minutes in the middle of the afternoon. And there wasnt a cloud in the sky. That combination made Jackson a very popular place to be. ...
Hundreds gather for SEMOs eclipse block partyHundreds of current, former and potentially future Southeast Missouri State University students filled the 900 block of Normal Avenue on Monday, April 8, for the schools solar eclipse watch party. The SEclipse University Block Party began at 11...
Jackson man held for alleged rapeScott Christy, 56, of Jackson was charged Saturday, April 6, with first-degree rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault. Police say the alleged victim called 911 and whispered her street address over the phone, then began screaming before the...
Local high school students recognized as Missouri's top scholarsThree students in Southeast Missouri were recently named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list, and two others received honorable mention recognition. Lydia Cao of Cape Central High School, Luke Richey of Notre Dame Regional High School and Ellie...
Most read 4/5/24Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Most read 4/5/24City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipse3The city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 558Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
