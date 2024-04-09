Prayer 4-9-24

More to explore
Perfection: Total solar eclipse 2024For about four minutes Monday, April 8, the moon and the sun were on virtually equal terms from certain vantage points on Earth, including Southeast Missouri. A total eclipse passed overhead at about 2 p.m., and the region was along the path of...
Eclipse enthusiasts gather in Cape Girardeau for celestial celebrationHave an eclipse and they will come, Ray Kinsella of "Field of Dreams fame might have said. For the second time in seven years, Cape Girardeau has been a hot spot for people to watch the anticipated total solar eclipse. Community members and...
Jackson at heart of solar eclipse festivitiesTwo very important things happened Monday, April 8, in Jackson. The sky turned dark for more than four minutes in the middle of the afternoon. And there wasnt a cloud in the sky. That combination made Jackson a very popular place to be. ...
Hundreds gather for SEMOs eclipse block partyHundreds of current, former and potentially future Southeast Missouri State University students filled the 900 block of Normal Avenue on Monday, April 8, for the schools solar eclipse watch party. The SEclipse University Block Party began at 11...
Jackson man held for alleged rapeScott Christy, 56, of Jackson was charged Saturday, April 6, with first-degree rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault. Police say the alleged victim called 911 and whispered her street address over the phone, then began screaming before the...
Area Properties to host Giving Tour benefiting Graceful OpportunitiesArea Properties Real Estate-River Region will host a Giving Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, that will benefit the organization Graceful Opportunities. The tour will showcase area five homes, which will feature table centerpieces designed by...
Cape County House candidates speak on agendas1District 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect5DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashes1Tyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipse3The city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 558Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning5During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
