Meet the Experts: Find the right fit in an assisted living home with Megan Steimle, Andy Blagg and Kim Wilcox

-
Cape County House candidates speak on agendasDistrict 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
-
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect4DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
-
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
-
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashesTyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
-
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
-
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipseThe city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
-
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
-
-
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
-
-
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 553Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
-
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning4During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
-
-
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
-
-
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
-
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges27A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
-
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Local News 4/2/24Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
-
-
-
-
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
-
-
-
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
-
-
Meet the Experts: Find the right fit in an assisted living home with Megan Steimle, Andy Blagg and Kim Wilcox
Capetown and Auburn Creek are all-inclusive, pet-friendly senior living homes in Cape Girardeau locally-owned out of Sikeston, Mo. Capetown, a larger environment, and Auburn Creek, a smaller environment, focus on family values and resident choice.
They cultivate this feeling through efforts like serving breakfast made-to-order at whatever time a resident wakes up and decides its time for breakfast. Residents order lunch and supper from a menu restaurant-style.
[This acknowledges each residents] dignity to be able to do what they want, says Megan Steimle, Capetown Independent Living coordinator. Its not what works for us. Its what works for the individual.
Capetown offers an independent living community, assisted living community and memory care community. Auburn Creek offers an assisted living community and memory care community. The communities at each home are next to each other, so spouses living in separate communities can visit each other. They also have their own pharmacy, therapy department and home health company.
In their memory care units, they use the Best Friends approach, talking with residents to learn their life histories and redirecting them when they exhibit negative behaviors, working to find the underlying cause and using medication as a last resort.
All of this creates a safe environment for friendships to grow amongst residents.
A lot of them, theyll say, Were all friends here, and we like to do such and such together, says Kim Wilcox, Auburn Creek and The Arbors Auburn Creek administrator.
The homes offer Adult Day Light services to give family member caregivers a break during the day. In addition, they offer short-term overnight Respite Stays. There are no contracts associated with these options.
Its all person-centered residential care, so whatever best fits that need for that resident, says Andy Blagg, Capetown Independent Assisted Living and Memory Care executive director. Sometimes, that need isnt with us. Sometimes, that need is somewhere else, and we gladly help them find where they need to go.
Here, Steimle, Blagg and Wilcox offer three tips for finding the right fit in an assisted living home for yourself or your loved one.
1. Drop in for an unscheduled tour.
Although it might feel rude to drop in unexpectedly, Wilcox recommends not scheduling the tour when you visit a home. Instead, stop in at random and ask for a tour, so you can see the home as it is, without staff members having time to prepare for it. Blagg also recommends visiting when management isnt there, for the same reasons.
2. Tour as many care facilities as possible.
Blagg recommends touring all of the assisted living facilities in your area, so you can get a feel of what you want and dont want in a living environment.
3. Ask questions.
While youre touring, be sure to ask questions about finances, the number of residents a care facility is licensed to care for, and where the ownership is from, which Steimle says will often determine their level of involvement in maintenance and care for the facility.