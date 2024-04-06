Meet the Experts: Create a DIY gift for someone you love with Brittney Swicionis, owner of Board & Brush Creative Studio

-
Cape County House candidates speak on agendasDistrict 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect4DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashesTyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipseThe city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 553Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning4During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges27A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
Local News 4/2/24Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
Meet the Experts: Create a DIY gift for someone you love with Brittney Swicionis, owner of Board & Brush Creative Studio
Brittney Swicionis, owner of Board and Brush Creative Studio in Cape Girardeau, believes in giving back to the community through her business. She has done so through initiatives such as donating DIY projects to the Red Cross to incentivize people to give blood during last years blood shortage, teaching about entrepreneurship to young people, and utilizing Board and Brushs social media accounts to help animals waiting to be adopted find families. She hopes the community is intentional in where they choose to spend their money and time and chooses to support the community by patronizing local businesses, too.
Swicionis began working at Board and Brush in June 2019 and bought the business in September 2020. She says Board and Brush is a place for people to relax, unwind, have fun, meet new people and build a sense of community.
This is a place for people to gather, Swicionis says. If Board and Brush can bring joy in that moment or allow a connection to happen, where youre able to connect with a colleague or a realtor is able to purchase a closing gift, I want this business to be [that, to be] so community-focused.
The business offers a variety of wooden DIY projects customers create while in-studio, including options like porch signs, clocks, trays, coathangers and planters. Swicionis says a DIY project makes a perfect gift because they can be personalized with a last name, year, and childs or pets name, which shows intentionality and thoughtfulness.
Swicionis says groups are always welcome to come and DIY together; people can also come to make a project by themselves, to connect with someone new at the studio or enjoy time alone.
Here, Swicionis shares three tips for creating a thoughtful gift for a loved ones home:
1. Be forward-thinking about upcoming holidays and events.
Quality handmade projects make beautiful gifts for Mothers Day, a wedding, a baby shower or any other special holiday or event. Swicionis says to give yourself at least two months to schedule a workshop with a local studio if you plan to create something yourself; that way, you have enough time to complete the project without feeling rushed.
2. Always keep a neutral color palette in mind.
Even though you might love bright colors, those dont always work well in other peoples homes. When gift giving, Swicionis says its important to keep the color palette and design simple, so the gift receiver can see it fitting well in any part of their house.
Some people say, Im not creative. Dont worry, you dont have to be, Swicionis says. Theres a lot of self-doubt in ones sense of creativity, and we eliminate that.
3. Trust the process.
Its OK if you make a mistake or your project isnt perfect; its about making something yourself and choosing the project, paint and stain colors that express your unique creativity. Throughout the workshop, you use a stencil for the designs, and staff members teach you how to sand properly, distress boards, and create different looks such as washes, dry brush, and block painting. Afterwards, they help clean up any imperfections on your project.
Nothings ever going to be perfect; lifes not perfect. But at Board and Brush, were going to make it seem like youre an artist, Swicionis says. You can do hard things, and at the end of the day, its the memories.