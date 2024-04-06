Community Cookbook: Rice casserole with Debbie Crane from Dexter, Mo.

-
Cape County House candidates speak on agendasDistrict 146 House of Representatives candidates Lucas Green and incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis spoke about their respective campaigns during the Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club meeting Friday at Delmonico's in Jackson. As a first-time...
Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect4DEXTER, Mo. A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged...
Cape man accused of trafficking identitiesCape Girardeau County Sheriff's detectives say a Cape Girardeau man was found with a "plethora" of driver's licenses, IDs, Social Security cards, a birth certificate and numerous debit and credit cards belonging to different individuals. Anthony...
Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashesTyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried...
Heritage Museum to open Truman, old Cape bridge construction exhibits1The Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum will hold three new exhibits for their official opening with an unveiling from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibits include a history of the old Cape Girardeau bridges construction, President Harry S....
City of Cape, county parks, Jackson release parking information for solar eclipseThe city of Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced parking plans for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated it will be placing barricades on the east side of the intersection of Limbaugh Lane and...
Tee up to raise awareness for testicular cancerThe Walks Foundation will be hosting their annual event Saturday, April 13, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be the site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive from 11...
B Magazine accepting nominations for 2024 Difference MakersWhether through large-scale public initiatives, volunteerism, public service or business leadership, B Magazine staff selects a group of individuals who go above and beyond to improve their communities to be honored each year as Difference...
Updated: Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 553Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2. ...
Radar outage causes problems tracking severe weather Tuesday morning4During the peak of storms that spawned tornadoes across Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 2, the National Weather Services live radar network went dark. Meteorologists trying to warn viewers of imminent danger were handcuffed by a widespread...
Rare co-emergence of periodical cicada broods set to fill Midwest with songA rare co-emergence of adjacent periodical cicada broods will occur across the entire state of Illinois and in parts of Missouri and other surrounding states, filling the air with the sounds of their noisy mating call. ...
Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual raceThe fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the events success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend...
Proud Boys member from Sikeston guilty on three Jan. 6 charges27A Sikeston man pleaded guilty to two felonies and was found guilty of a third charge for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. ...
Schweiss wins PCMH board position, Perry County residents vote down sales tax increaseGwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. ...
Local News 4/2/24Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
Community Cookbook: Rice casserole with Debbie Crane from Dexter, Mo.
Debbie Crane grew up in Dexter, Mo., but somehow, she says she didnt know what Branson, Mo., or Silver Dollar City were until her mother asked to take a vacation there. Debbie made arrangements with a travel agency and visited the park for the first time with her mother Virgina Crane in 1996.
Debbie and Virgina fell in love with the park and visited again for Christmas that year. By the next year, around the age of 40 years old, Debbie decided to pack up and try moving to Silver Dollar City.
You know how sometimes its just time to go somewhere, do something else? It was time. I needed to go, Debbie says.
Debbie ended up staying and working in Branson for 20 years. She started at the Dixie Stampede as a waitress, but she says some things just arent for you; she left to work at Ann Taylors in Branson, Mo., and later, she worked at Silver Dollar Citys toy shop, before getting promoted to merchandise supervisor for the entire park.
When I left there, I was one of the people who had been [at Silver Dollar City] the longest, and it was great, Debbie says. I wouldnt trade the time I spent there for anything the kids fest, the people that you met, it was just amazing.
She says there was nothing like riding a golf cart and having the run of the park at night. She had a lot of fun adventures at the park, such as filling in for Frank the Baker at Sullivans Mill and baking all of their bread and famous cinnamon rolls for a few weeks; she also loved learning how to make homemade candy.
You never knew who you were going to run into in the candy basement, Debbie says.
If someone famous visited the park, she says they would be in the candy basement, hanging out where workers created hard candy for sale. Debbie says she once met the famous tightrope artist family The Flying Wallendas right there in the basement.
During her last few years at Silver Dollar City, Debbie supervised the Culinary & Craft School, and while there, she learned how to make deviled eggs and brisket. She says she didnt cook a lot growing up, but in her twenties, she spent a lot of time with her mother, so she learned how to make a few of Virginias famous dishes, such as homemade dill pickles.
Debbie is now teaching her nephew Dereks wife Saren Demaree how to make brisket and rice casserole, along with other favorite recipes in their household. Debbie got the recipe from the Dexter Centennial Cookbook (1873-1973), originally issued in 1973, but republished in 2020 by the Historic Downtown Dexter Association.
Debbie says before the cookbook was republished, a lot of people searched auction and estate sales for a copy of the publication. She bought multiple copies of the cookbook for herself.
You cant beat a recipe that the people in the town, those women that used to cook, those recipes, you cant beat them, Debbie says.
In her free time, Debbie says she spends a lot of time with family, especially her nephew Derek who called her when she was in Silver Dollar City and said it was time to come home he really missed her cooking.
Derek and Saren built a house on the same hill in Dexter where Debbie grew up. There is a gazebo on the property overlooking a lake that her father dug out with a tractor. She calls it a beautiful spot, especially in the summer when all of the trees are full of leaves.
Debbies sister Ja Demaree, nephew and cousin have all gotten married under that gazebo, which her mother originally built for Jas wedding and Ja rebuilt for her son Dereks wedding.
This was our place, our home. We loved it here, Debbie says of the property.
Debbie says her church, First Christian Church, helped her get connected with the Dexter community after being away for 20 years. She loves staying involved by decorating for the holidays and cooking for church dinners.
She has also started writing her and her mothers recipes down on cards, so once shes gone, her family will know how to cook them.
I write them down, and I write down what I change [in any recipes], Crane says. I think its something good to leave.
Rice Casserole
Recipe by Mrs. Charles (Judi) Brandon from Dexter Centennial Cookbook (1873-1973)
1½ stick oleo (butter)
1¼ cup rice (dry)
½ cup sliced almonds
2 cups consomme soup
1 can water
2 tablespoons soy sauce (Debbie uses 4 tablespoons)
1 cup chopped celery
Brown first three ingredients; add remaining ingredients. Bake covered for 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
(Tips from Debbie: Cook the first three ingredients until rice starts to turn translucent. Add remaining ingredients into the pan. Give it a few stirs before putting in dishware to bake.)
Learn to make rice casserole
See Debbie make this recipe at The Best Years Facebook page.