Poem: Putting the Birds to Bed

Photo by Boris Smokrovic

Of lately

A little before dusk

I take a book out to the porch

And read til its too dark to see

And then I sit and watch

And listen

As the robins and the cardinals

And the others

Grab one last bite

Settle one last squabble

Offer up one last drowsy melody

And bit by bit

Bird by bird

Settle down for the night.

Jan Rigdon has been writing poems off and on since she was in the fourth grade. Originally from St. Louis, she came to Cape Girardeau to attend SEMO and stayed.

