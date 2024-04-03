*Menu
Cape Girardeau County March 2024 tax liens

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during March are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

* Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County LLC, IRS

* Eden Health Spa and Salon, Isma Beauty LLC, IRS

* Grand design Remodeling LLC, IRS

* Samuel Essner, Sam Essner Construction, IRS (2)

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Belladona Salon & Spa, LLC, IRS (2)

* Just Horsin Around LLC, IRS

* Anthony Gresham, IRS