-
Property tax increase fails in Cape; Pierce wins Ward 57Cape Girardeaus proposed municipal property tax increase for public safety personnel salaries failed to pass, and Rhett Pierce won the Ward 5 City Council seat against incumbent Shannon Truxel during municipal voting Tuesday, April 2...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jackson aldermen tackle commemorative marker, road work assessment in meetingJackson mayor Dwain Hahs proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during the Monday, April 1, meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. He presented a proclamation to two representatives from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual...
-
-
-
-
Roundabout planned near Notre Dame; public meeting set for later this month7State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18,...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves 2024 asphalt program, authorizes payments for other projects5The Cape Girardeau City Council met to approve the citys 2024 Asphalt Overlay Program along with authorizing payments for other projects on Monday, April 1. The members of the council authorized the city manager Ken Haskin to execute an agreement...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission approves maintenance contractThe Cape Girardeau County Commission conducted a quick meeting Monday, April 1, when it renewed a contract with Premium Mechanical and Automation, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company based in Jackson. ...
-
Thebes, Illinois, man faces weapons, drug distribution charges after Cape Girardeau traffic stopAlbert Foutch, 52, of Thebes, Illinois, faces a slew of charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest for illegal weapon charges and accusations of drug distribution. Foutch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession...
-
-
Gary Senciboy resigns as Oran mayor to focus on bid for state House seatOran native Gary Senciboy is leaving small-town government behind with his sights set on a seat in Jefferson City. Senciboy recently resigned from his position as the mayor of Oran and filed to run for the soon-to-be vacant District 148 seat ...
-
Former Missourian reporter Mark Bliss publishes third mystery novel1Local author Mark Bliss a former Southeast Missourian reporter who is now on the Cape Girardeau City Council is taking readers on a third trip to Elmwood, Missouri, to unravel a murder mystery once again. The third installment of Bliss Elmwood...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Public safety property tax increase highlights Cape Girardeau County ballot Tuesday31Voters in Cape Girardeau County will consider a municipal property tax increase to fund public safety personnel salaries among other issues and governmental seats Tuesday, April 2. The property tax increase for the City of Cape Girardeau of $0.25...
-
-
-
-
Embattled Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks reelection amid legal turmoil40Suspended Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan is running for reelection amid efforts by the Missouri attorney general to oust him from office. Jordan added his name to the list of candidates seeking office before filing deadline Tuesday,...
-
Pilot House at the Airport: old friend, new face6Several years ago, my siblings and I threw an anniversary party for our parents. It was kind of a big deal, and we invited family from out of state, as well as friends and co-workers from the area. Since our family is awesome, a good number of them...
-
Most read 3/27/24School officials laud success of restricting cellphone use9Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members received an update on the effectiveness of the newly implemented cellphone pouches during Monday's meeting. After 10 weeks of utilizing the product at the high school, Cape Central principal...
Delta Dental of Missouri's Land of Smiles® Show Teaches Oak Ridge Elementary Students Good Habits for Healthy Teeth
Delta Dental of Missouris popular, award-winning Land of Smiles® dental education program is on the road, taking the crusade for healthy teeth to more than 18,400 youngsters at 77 schools across the state. The cast of dynamic superhero characters made their most recent stop in Oak Ridge for a performance at Oak Ridge Elementary School, teaching good dental health habits to 91 students in kindergarten through third grade.
The Land of Smiles® experience follows superhero Captain Super Grin® as he defeats his nemesis, Caz Cavity, with help from his sidekicks Terri Tooth Fairy and Toothpick. Students learn the importance of brushing teeth twice a day, flossing, using mouthwash, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly. The program includes an oral health curriculum that adheres to National Health Education Standards, as well as standards for Missouri. It contains engaging, age-appropriate materials to make learning about dental health entertaining for kids and includes activity sheets, which are also available in Spanish. Delta Dental of Missouri also offers free smile bags to schools for students who participate in the program. Each bag includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss to help students practice the good oral health habits they learn. A newly created short video, which recaps important oral health tips the program teaches children in schools, is now available for caregivers and can be found at https://www.landofsmilesmo.org/parent-caregiver-information.
Our lively Land of Smiles show makes learning about dental health truly fun for kids, but most importantly, its memorable, said Stacy Harris, supervisor of community outreach at Delta Dental of Missouri. Pre- and post-show testing demonstrates that, on average, students show a nearly 30% increase in their good oral health behavior and knowledge after seeing a performance. Thats the positive outcome we all want.
Since its inception in the fall of 2002, the Delta Dental of Missouris Land of Smiles® program has taught more than 1.2 million kids how to take care of their growing smiles through more than 6,000 onsite and virtual performances at schools in 113 Missouri counties. At least 25% of schools receiving the program have more than 80% of students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. The Land of Smiles® experience is provided free of charge to schools, courtesy of Delta Dental of Missouri.
Local teachers, school nurses and principals are invited to visit www.LandofSmilesMO.org to request the in-person program or the online program on a date and time that works for their students.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.