Don't eliminate income tax

-
-
Column (3/26/24)The dangerous consequences of Biden's border crisisIn mid-March, an illegal immigrant was arrested for viciously stabbing two people outside a laundromat in O'Fallon, Mo. It's just one of the many examples of the dangerous consequences of President Joe Biden's border crisis, which has turned every...
-
-
Editorial (3/25/24)Otto Porter Jr. set the standard for basketball in this areaOtto Porter Jr. is arguably the best basketball player to come out of Southeast Missouri. Standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall, the Scott County Central alum dominated courts throughout the region as a high school player. We remember his masterful...
-
New York doomed to be migrant central other cities take noteMayor Eric Adams agreement, announced Friday, to limit the time migrants can stay in shelters at taxpayers expense, is smoke and mirrors. Its designed to fool you into thinking hes solving a problem when hes actually caving to the migrant...
-
We must show up and do better for our communitiesA big part of my job is community engagement. The opinion section of any newspaper cannot happen without the people of the community. In order to lift up the voices of our neighbors, I must reach out and be willing to talk to people, not just sit at...
-
Oakland's tax revolt is a hopeful insurrectionYoud never expect a tax revolt to start in the blue California city of Oakland. But a bunch of angry, overtaxed and underprotected local business people there have said, Enough is enough. The owner of a restaurant has called on other Oakland...
-
Abortion is a winning issue for RepublicansAbortion is a winning issue for Republicans The visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Paul, the first ever visit by a president or vice president to an abortion clinic, is getting the considerable...
-
Joe Biden should be angry and anxiousWho knows if Joe Biden is as "angry and anxious" about his reelection prospects as a new NBC News report portrays him. It could be that it's ordinary ill-temper from a politician prone to shouting in private (an Axios headline not too long ago...
-
-
U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel: A global deal for American prosperityThe Pennsylvania-based U.S. Steel company recently agreed to be purchased by the Tokyo-headquartered publicly traded company Nippon Steel. This deal makes sense to economists. It will encourage other foreign companies to invest in the U.S., creating...
-
Column (3/22/24)Trump didn't threaten a 'bloodbath'At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Donald Trump said that if he is not elected in November, there will be a "bloodbath." That he said that much is true. Having actually read the text of his remarks, however, I do not believe he was threatening: Elect...
-
-
Column (3/21/24)Options and support for educationHey y'all! Another week has come and gone and it has been a whirlwind of legislative activity. In addition to the continuing process of committee hearings and meeting with colleagues to work out the details of proposed legislation, activity on the...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/18/24)Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 seasonThe college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
-
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
-
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
-
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
-
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
-
-
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
-
-
Don't eliminate income tax
At the moment the three leading Republican Candidates for Missouri governor are Jay Ashcroft, Bill Engel and Mike Kehoe. All three indicate that they would be willing to repeal Missouri's income tax. This would reduce the state's revenue by about $10 billion annually. None of the candidates have indicated how they would replace this lost revenue or exactly what expenses they would cut.
Before such a tax cut is enacted, it may be wise to review the experience the State of Kansas had when it made substantial cuts to its income tax without enacting any other taxes to replace the lost revenue. The cuts amounted to $234 million in the first year and were projected to increase to $934 million per year after six years.
By 2017, Kansas had a $900 million budget gap. Other consequences were:
* Supporters of the Kansas tax cut said it would help the state's economy. Instead its economy did not grow faster than neighboring states or even Kansas' own growth in previous years.
* When Kansas cut taxes, its bond rating went down, and it had to cut central services such as education and infrastructure. After seeing this, a majority of Kansans decided they would prefer not to keep these tax cuts.
* The experiment with tax policy was such a failure that a Republican-controlled legislature not only voted to raise taxes, but did so over the veto of the governor.
I suggest we don't follow Kansas' example.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau