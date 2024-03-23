Prayer 3-23-24

More to explore
-
Jim Riley named Limbaugh Award winner at Cape Girardeau Chamber's annual dinnerRed Letter Communications founder Jim Riley became the newest recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Award during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on Friday, March 22, at the Show Me Center. The award recognizes exceptional...
-
The prosecutor's gambit: Building a chess dynastyThe topic is Petrov's Defense. Chris Shelton sits at a table in a Jackson High School laboratory classroom. He's wearing a navy blue suit, white shirt and diamond-patterned red-and-blue tie. A bespectacled Jackson freshman sits across from him,...
-
Police charge Cape Girardeau woman, 30, they believe set up beating, robbery of 19-year-old male3A Cape Girardeau woman is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond, facing charges relating to a car theft and assault, which left a 19-year-old victim disoriented and confused while walking on the Interstate 55. Katrina Strouth, 30, faces...
-
Jackson officials issue reminder: blowing grass in street is illegal in cityJackson city officials are reminding residents that blowing grass clippings into the street violates a city ordinance. Yard waste, such as grass clippings and leaves, clogs stormwater drainage and can flood streets and create traction problems for...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-25-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 25 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 18, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
'Alice in Wonderland' coming to River CampusCape Specialty Entertainment will be putting on an aerial/circus/musical theater version of "Alice in Wonderland". There will be three performances, one at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and the others at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The...
-
SE MO REDI narrows search for CEO3Local economic organization SE MO REDI is getting ready to hire a full-time leader. The organization, which non-abbreviated name is Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc., is engaged in the process of appointing a chief executive...
-
Food truck operator, former restaurant owner faces federal drug, weapons charges7A Cape Girardeau food truck operator and former downtown restaurant owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution and weapons accusations. The indictment claims the federal government could seize 215 weapons if it obtains a...
-
-
Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency holds Earthquake SummitMissouri's State Emergency Management Agency brought experts from across the state and beyond Thursday, March 21, to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to give presentations about what government agencies are doing to prepare in case of a major...
-
Meeting set to discuss Bollinger County tornado recovery2The East Missouri Action Agency has scheduled a meeting for Bollinger County tornado victims to answer questions about the USDA Watershed Protection Program and inform them about progress, resources and to "demonstrate good stewardship of funds",...
-
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer not seeking reelection8Roger Hudson, the Cape Girardeau County Treasurer, announced Thursday he would not seek a sixth term in that office. He was first elected as treasurer in 2004. "It's time to hang it up, 20 years is enough," he said in a news release. "Now it's time...
-
-
Century Casino manager recounts memories of past eclipsesOn the last day of school, I carefully folded the newspaper and placed it into my pocket before leaving for summer break. Over the next couple of weeks, I carefully digested the details about the solar eclipse -- it was a partial eclipse in Missouri...
-
An interview with eclipse expert David BaronEclipse expert and science writer David Baron has ideas about the best ways to experience the 2024 total eclipse and how special it is for Cape Girardeau to have two total eclipses within the past 7 years. He lives in Colorado and has experienced...
-
Eclipse expected to draw thousands to region April 84On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will stretch from Mexico, across the United States and into Canada -- dubbed as the "Great North American Eclipse." Large swaths of all three countries will be within the path of totality when the moon...
-
Missouri treasurer visits SEMO to promote state's 529 education savings plan2Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped at Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday, March 19, during his statewide tour to discuss the tax benefits of saving for education through the states 529 education savings plan. ...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen approves land sale to Rubbermaid for employee parkingJackson Board of Aldermen members discussed several topics during its lengthy meeting Monday, March 18. One ordinance it passed involved approving a land sale to Newell Rubbermaid Development, the largest manufacturer and second-largest employer in...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County coroner gets another extension in removal case3A judge has granted Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan another 30 days to respond to the Missouri attorney generals office quo warranto petition to remove him from office. The extension was not opposed by Gregory Goodwin, the attorney...
-
Scott City Camping World opening MondayThe Camping World location at 49 Airport Road in Scott City will, at long last, open to the public Monday, March 25, according to the companys website. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the development of the 12-acre...
-
City of Cape Girardeau constructing new bathrooms for Capaha Field1The City of Cape Girardeau has started building bathrooms for Capaha Field, with work on the structure beginning March 7. The bathrooms are being built by city staff, and the Parks and Recreation Department looks to be finished by the start of the...
-
Shot-hearing system leads to arrest in SikestonSIKESTON Sikestons new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm. On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city...
-
Route DD in Scott County reduced for shoulder workRoute DD in Scott County from County Road 593 to County Road 372 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work. According to a news release, the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
-
-
Most read 3/20/24Cape Girardeau school board candidates participate in forum ahead of April 2 election8Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education candidates took the stage to discuss their platforms Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School's Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Incumbent board members Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald made...
-
-
Most read 3/19/24Notre Dame junior scores perfect 36 on ACT3Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next...
-
Postal Service working through options in area29The U.S. Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau region continues to struggle, as management searches for short- and long-term solutions, some of which may eventually bring a return of some processing operations to Cape Girardeau. While fewer post...
-
Law firm coworkers celebrate 50 years of working together5Glenda Nations started as a receptionist at what is now the Oliver, Oliver & Waltz law firm in 1974. She was 19 years old. It was her first job after graduating from Hickey College in St. Louis and was supposed to be a temporary assignment. "Two of...
-
For the love of pho: Urban Kitchen & Bar opens in Cape Girardeau2A new restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau aims to bring the flavors of Southeast Asia to Southeast Missouri. Urban Kitchen & Bar at 20 N. Spanish St. started its soft opening Wednesday, March 13. It will remain open through its official grand...
-
New gas station, food trucks, hotel, tax service to openA plethora of business owners have filled out licenses with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department recently. n Rhodes Convenience Store No. 120 is scheduled to open Saturday, March 30, at 2146 William St. The store is owned by...
-
Most read 3/15/24Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform44At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform. The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to...