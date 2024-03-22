Prayer 3-22-24

More to explore
SE MO REDI continues search for CEOLocal economic organization SE MO REDI is getting ready to hire a full-time leader. The organization, which non-abbreviated name is Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc., is engaged in the process of appointing a chief executive...
Food truck operator, former restaurant owner faces federal drug, weapons chargesA Cape Girardeau food truck operator and former downtown restaurant owner has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug distribution and weapons accusations. The indictment claims the federal government could seize 215 weapons if it obtains a...
'Alice in Wonderland' coming to River CampusCape Specialty Entertainment will be putting on an aerial/circus/musical theater version of "Alice in Wonderland". There will be three performances, one at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and the others at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The...
Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency holds Earthquake SummitMissouri's State Emergency Management Agency brought experts from across the state and beyond Thursday, March 21, to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to give presentations about what government agencies are doing to prepare in case of a major...
Meeting set to discuss Bollinger County tornado recoveryThe East Missouri Action Agency has scheduled a meeting for Bollinger County tornado victims to answer questions about the USDA Watershed Protection Program and inform them about progress, resources and to "demonstrate good stewardship of funds",...
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer not seeking reelectionRoger Hudson, the Cape Girardeau County Treasurer, announced Thursday he would not seek a sixth term in that office. He was first elected as treasurer in 2004. "It's time to hang it up, 20 years is enough," he said in a news release. "Now it's time...
Century Casino manager recounts memories of past eclipsesOn the last day of school, I carefully folded the newspaper and placed it into my pocket before leaving for summer break. Over the next couple of weeks, I carefully digested the details about the solar eclipse -- it was a partial eclipse in Missouri...
An interview with eclipse expert David BaronEclipse expert and science writer David Baron has ideas about the best ways to experience the 2024 total eclipse and how special it is for Cape Girardeau to have two total eclipses within the past 7 years. He lives in Colorado and has experienced...
Eclipse expected to draw thousands to region April 84On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will stretch from Mexico, across the United States and into Canada -- dubbed as the "Great North American Eclipse." Large swaths of all three countries will be within the path of totality when the moon...
Missouri treasurer visits SEMO to promote state's 529 education savings plan2Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped at Southeast Missouri State University on Tuesday, March 19, during his statewide tour to discuss the tax benefits of saving for education through the states 529 education savings plan. ...
Jackson Board of Aldermen approves land sale to Rubbermaid for employee parkingJackson Board of Aldermen members discussed several topics during its lengthy meeting Monday, March 18. One ordinance it passed involved approving a land sale to Newell Rubbermaid Development, the largest manufacturer and second-largest employer in...
Cape Girardeau County coroner gets another extension in removal case3A judge has granted Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan another 30 days to respond to the Missouri attorney generals office quo warranto petition to remove him from office. The extension was not opposed by Gregory Goodwin, the attorney...
Scott City Camping World opening MondayThe Camping World location at 49 Airport Road in Scott City will, at long last, open to the public Monday, March 25, according to the companys website. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the development of the 12-acre...
City of Cape Girardeau constructing new bathrooms for Capaha Field1The City of Cape Girardeau has started building bathrooms for Capaha Field, with work on the structure beginning March 7. The bathrooms are being built by city staff, and the Parks and Recreation Department looks to be finished by the start of the...
Shot-hearing system leads to arrest in SikestonSIKESTON Sikestons new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm. On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city...
Route DD in Scott County reduced for shoulder workRoute DD in Scott County from County Road 593 to County Road 372 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work. According to a news release, the work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Wappapello delivers lesson on eclipse history, scienceSoutheast Missouri will be a main attraction for the 2024 total solar eclipse. An event like this comes with many questions, one in particular: what is a solar eclipse? Eugene Vale and Jo Schaper with Geo Communications Services were invited to the...
Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse eventLegendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright isn't just a good baseball player, he's a talented musician as well. Wainwright, now a country music artist, is set to perform with his band Monday, April 8, at Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, 272...
Plans being finalized as solar eclipse approachesSIKESTON -- A total solar eclipse is nearing, and Sikeston will be in the path of totality, making it one of the best viewing locations in the country as the moon drifts in front of the sun. Sikeston residents are encouraged to mark their calendars...
Area businesses planning special eclipse partiesThe solar eclipse is cause enough for celebration, but experiencing one twice in seven years is something special. Different businesses are rolling out the red carpet to prepare for the event and to bring in as many patrons as possible while doing...
5 safety-first tips for watching the eclipse with childrenThe excitement for the total eclipse is building, and it's the perfect time to teach children about the moon and stars and stargazing. There is plenty of time left to prepare them for the big event: 1. Read about an eclipse. There are plenty of...
KC Wolf coming to Bluff for eclipse-focused eventHe kept the crowd roaring as they cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the last two consecutive Super Bowls. Now, he will be coming to Poplar Bluff. KC Wolf, the beloved mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in Poplar Bluff on Monday,...
Most read 3/19/24Notre Dame junior scores perfect 36 on ACT3Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next...
Postal Service working through options in area29The U.S. Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau region continues to struggle, as management searches for short- and long-term solutions, some of which may eventually bring a return of some processing operations to Cape Girardeau. While fewer post...
Law firm coworkers celebrate 50 years of working together5Glenda Nations started as a receptionist at what is now the Oliver, Oliver & Waltz law firm in 1974. She was 19 years old. It was her first job after graduating from Hickey College in St. Louis and was supposed to be a temporary assignment. "Two of...
For the love of pho: Urban Kitchen & Bar opens in Cape Girardeau2A new restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau aims to bring the flavors of Southeast Asia to Southeast Missouri. Urban Kitchen & Bar at 20 N. Spanish St. started its soft opening Wednesday, March 13. It will remain open through its official grand...
New gas station, food trucks, hotel, tax service to openA plethora of business owners have filled out licenses with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department recently. n Rhodes Convenience Store No. 120 is scheduled to open Saturday, March 30, at 2146 William St. The store is owned by...
Most read 3/15/24Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform44At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform. The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to...
Most read 3/15/24Police: Cape Girardeau man pointed AR-style gun at person in store, woman waved handgun18Witnesses say a Cape Girardeau man entered a store with an assault style rifle and threatened a person, prompting the person to fire his weapon at the man while his vehicle was leaving the business, police say. Another woman waved a handgun in the...