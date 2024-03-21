*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Missed his calling

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Some people think that God put Donald Trump on earth to be a latter-day savior of something. Some of us think that he was put here to be the anti-Christ since he has an uncanny ability to dupe people.

Problem is, he's just not strong enough to tackle either job. The loser is failing again, darn it.

SUE PENZEL, Cape Girardeau