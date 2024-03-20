Prayer 3-20-24

More to explore
Cape Girardeau school board candidates participate in forum ahead of April 2 electionCape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education candidates took the stage to discuss their platforms Monday, March 18, at Cape Central High School's Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Incumbent board members Paul Cairns and Kyle McDonald made...
Reviving history, Cape Girardeau reclaims lost civil war cannonThe recent return of the Woodruff cannon to Cape Girardeau has ignited historical reflection and interest from local Civil War reenactors. This artifact, named George after George Thilenius by the Friends of Fort D, has made its way home to Cape...
Jackson man facing felony chargesA Jackson man faces several charges after witnesses told police he punched a man and threw a phone at him after threatening a woman at an apartment. Nicholas A. Zuccarini, 30, faces two Class E felony charges of third-degree assault and misdemeanor...
Cape Girardeau City Council adopts 2024-2029 CIP plan2Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city's 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan, among other business Monday, March 18. A public hearing was held for the CIP on March 4. The 2024-2029 CIP plan outlines potential city...
Notre Dame junior scores perfect 36 on ACT2Notre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next...
Cape Girardeau man charged with sex crimes1Jeffrey Whitley, 35, of Cape Girardeau was charged last week with five felony counts relating to alleged sex crimes involving a minor younger than 14 years old. Whitley was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission approves limestone bids3During a quick meeting Monday, March 18, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved bids for limestone aggregate materials. Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst accepted county use of limestone from three quarries for putting...
Postal Service working through options in area28The U.S. Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau region continues to struggle, as management searches for short- and long-term solutions, some of which may eventually bring a return of some processing operations to Cape Girardeau. While fewer post...
SEMO sets $350K goal for annual Giving Day fundraiser19Following a record-setting year, Southeast Missouri State University has set a high bar for its annual Giving Day fundraising drive. The university raised approximately $307,000 double its $150,000 goal and the largest amount raised on Giving Day...
Most read 3/18/24For the love of pho: Urban Kitchen & Bar opens in Cape Girardeau2A new restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau aims to bring the flavors of Southeast Asia to Southeast Missouri. Urban Kitchen & Bar at 20 N. Spanish St. started its soft opening Wednesday, March 13. It will remain open through its official grand...
Doggie egg hunt happening next weekend1Busch Pet Products in Cape Girardeau will hold a Paws for Peeps for a Good Cause Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 23, at Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, 2039 Cape LaCroix Road. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and welcomes fur babies to enjoy an...
Local farmers, ranchers attend leadership conferenceMore than 500 farmers and ranchers aged 18 to 35 from across Missouri recently attended the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Leadership Conference hosted by the Missouri Farm Bureau. The conference, held from Feb. 9 to 11 at Margaritaville Resort...
Poplar Bluff man shares Alzheimer's journey during event at the YMCA1SIKESTON In 2015, when Bobby Marshall was 55 years old, he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. The disease has altered the way he and his wife, Sandy, live their lives. The Poplar Bluff couple shared the story of their journey to diagnosis...
Area veterans invited to learn about VA services April 3POPLAR BLUFF A town hall will be held Wednesday, April 3, in Poplar Bluff by John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. The event offers the opportunity to learn about services available to veterans in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Doors...
Local News 3/16/24Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-18-241Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent agenda review Consent agenda n Approval of the March 4, 2024, City Council...
Local News 3/16/24Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-18-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, March 14, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform44At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform. The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to...
Police: Cape Girardeau man pointed AR-style gun at person in store, woman waved handgun18Witnesses say a Cape Girardeau man entered a store with an assault style rifle and threatened a person, prompting the person to fire his weapon at the man while his vehicle was leaving the business, police say. Another woman waved a handgun in the...
Old Town Cape to hold 25th annual celebration dinner1Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 21, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized. This is the 25th year of the dinner, which will be at Century Casino...
Jackson Food Truck Rally starting again early AprilThe Jackson Food Truck Rally is returning this year with some exciting news. This year, there will be two rallies per month, on the first and last Wednesday of each month from April to September. The schedule and lineup for the rallies have been...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners discuss bridge bid planThe Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners held a quick meeting Thursday, March 14, that lasted just five minutes before adjourning. Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper approached the idea of advertising bridges for construction bids, in...
Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse event7Legendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright isnt just a good baseball player, hes a talented musician as well. Wainwright, now a country music artist, is set to perform with his band Monday, April 8, at Rock N Roll Drive-In, 272...
New Broadway Theatre sign unveiled2In front of scores of onlookers, a group of preservationists, construction workers and city leaders unveiled the new sign for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13, in downtown Cape Girardeau. "This marquee sign pays homage...
Heartland Gaming convention coming to Cape this summer1Cape Girardeau is host to several annual "cons" a comic con, anime con and now a gaming con. Heartland Gaming Con is being started by a veteran vendor of Cape Girardeau Comic and Anime Con, Chris Elfrink and his business partner. Elfrink said it...
Most read 3/13/24Man arrested in connection with beating incident31Police have arrested a man who they say was one of four people who brutally beat a victim, stole his car, phone and debit card, leaving him with a bloodied face, missing and broken teeth and no shoes or eyeglasses. Levi Clowes, 20, was charged with...
Most read 3/13/24Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in JacksonA man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire. He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he...
Most read 3/12/24Cape Girardeau native Nancy Blattner discusses closure of Fontbonne University in 20258Fontbonne University, a private Catholic liberal arts university in Clayton, will close its doors during the summer of 2025 after more than 100 years of operation, the university announced Monday. ...
Most read 3/11/24Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape521 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month...
Most read 3/11/24Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate8The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest...