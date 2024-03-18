Holy Face of Jesus Relic at Guardian Angel Church

-
Postal Service working through options in area24The U.S. Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau region continues to struggle, as management searches for short- and long-term solutions, some of which may eventually bring a return of some processing operations to Cape Girardeau. While fewer post...
SEMO sets $350K goal for annual Giving Day fundraiser15Following a record-setting year, Southeast Missouri State University has set a high bar for its annual Giving Day fundraising drive. The university raised approximately $307,000 double its $150,000 goal and the largest amount raised on Giving Day...
Doggie egg hunt happening next weekend1Busch Pet Products in Cape Girardeau will hold a Paws for Peeps for a Good Cause Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 23, at Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, 2039 Cape LaCroix Road. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and welcomes fur babies to enjoy an...
Local farmers, ranchers attend leadership conferenceMore than 500 farmers and ranchers aged 18 to 35 from across Missouri recently attended the Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Leadership Conference hosted by the Missouri Farm Bureau. The conference, held from Feb. 9 to 11 at Margaritaville Resort...
Poplar Bluff man shares Alzheimer's journey during event at the YMCA1SIKESTON In 2015, when Bobby Marshall was 55 years old, he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. The disease has altered the way he and his wife, Sandy, live their lives. The Poplar Bluff couple shared the story of their journey to diagnosis...
Area veterans invited to learn about VA services April 3POPLAR BLUFF A town hall will be held Wednesday, April 3, in Poplar Bluff by John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. The event offers the opportunity to learn about services available to veterans in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Doors...
Notre Dame student makes perfect ACT scoreNotre Dame Regional High School junior Matthew Austin recorded a perfect score of 36 on his most recent attempt at the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Austin took the exam five times, scoring a 34 on his first two attempts and a 35 on his next...
Local News 3/16/24Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-18-241Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent agenda review Consent agenda n Approval of the March 4, 2024, City Council...
Local News 3/16/24Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-18-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, March 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, March 14, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform40At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform. The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to...
Police: Cape Girardeau man pointed AR-style gun at person in store, woman waved handgun18Witnesses say a Cape Girardeau man entered a store with an assault style rifle and threatened a person, prompting the person to fire his weapon at the man while his vehicle was leaving the business, police say. Another woman waved a handgun in the...
Old Town Cape to hold 25th annual celebration dinner1Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 21, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized. This is the 25th year of the dinner, which will be at Century Casino...
Jackson Food Truck Rally starting again early AprilThe Jackson Food Truck Rally is returning this year with some exciting news. This year, there will be two rallies per month, on the first and last Wednesday of each month from April to September. The schedule and lineup for the rallies have been...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners discuss bridge bid planThe Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners held a quick meeting Thursday, March 14, that lasted just five minutes before adjourning. Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper approached the idea of advertising bridges for construction bids, in...
New Broadway Theatre sign unveiled2In front of scores of onlookers, a group of preservationists, construction workers and city leaders unveiled the new sign for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13, in downtown Cape Girardeau. "This marquee sign pays homage...
Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse event7Legendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright isnt just a good baseball player, hes a talented musician as well. Wainwright, now a country music artist, is set to perform with his band Monday, April 8, at Rock N Roll Drive-In, 272...
Heartland Gaming convention coming to Cape this summer1Cape Girardeau is host to several annual "cons" a comic con, anime con and now a gaming con. Heartland Gaming Con is being started by a veteran vendor of Cape Girardeau Comic and Anime Con, Chris Elfrink and his business partner. Elfrink said it...
Katy O'Ferrell's celebrates 10th anniversary on St. Patrick's Day1Florence Kathryn Ferrell died in 2005, but her legacy lives on in Katy OFerrells Irish Pub and Restaurant at 300 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. The restaurant is celebrating a decade of business with a North Lorimier Street block party...
United Ways across Missouri distributing $5 million grantIn partnership with the State of Missouri and Missouri Association of United Ways, United Way of Southeast Missouri will assist in distributing a $5 million statewide grant given as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. This one-time...
Tigers for Troops coming to Perryville to help veteransThe Tigers for Troops program through the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic will be in Perryville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St. The Tigers Troops program will offer...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-14-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 11, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Annual SEMO Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop scheduled for next week2Cape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine...
Republican Lucas Green to challenge in District 146 House primary1National Guard veteran and Cape Girardeau County native Lucas Green will challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis for the House of Representatives District 146 seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. During his time in the National...
Libertarian Greg Tlapek provides alternative choice in District 147 House race2Libertarian Greg Tlapek is running for the District 147 seat in the Missouri House of Representatives once again. Tlapek has been involved with the Libertarian party going back to the 1980s and ran his first political race in 1994. Most recently,...
Man arrested in connection with beating incident31Police have arrested a man who they say was one of four people who brutally beat a victim, stole his car, phone and debit card, leaving him with a bloodied face, missing and broken teeth and no shoes or eyeglasses. Levi Clowes, 20, was charged with...
Most read 3/13/24Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in JacksonA man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire. He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he...
Most read 3/12/24Chief: Scott City police find fentanyl3A Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of...
Most read 3/12/24Cape Girardeau native Nancy Blattner discusses closure of Fontbonne University in 20258Fontbonne University, a private Catholic liberal arts university in Clayton, will close its doors during the summer of 2025 after more than 100 years of operation, the university announced Monday. ...
Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith criticizes State of the Union address41President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle...
Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape521 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month...
Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate8The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest...
Holy Face of Jesus Relic at Guardian Angel Church
It was a special evening at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran on Thursday, March 14. Friends of Father Joseph Kelly, Stan & Janet Schwent of Bloomsdale, brought the Holy Face of Jesus Relic to Oran for viewing and veneration . This picture has been touched to the Veil of St. Veronica, the True Cross, and to the lance that pierced Our Lord's side. There were over 100 people who came for the veneration and prayers before the Holy Face of Jesus.
The Veil of Veronica was preserved by Veronica herself until her death. It was next placed under the care of Pope Clement I where it was secretly stored in the catacombs by popes for the next centuries. In the 7th century, the Veil was placed in St. Mary of the Martyrs Church. Over time the Veil had faded to just a faint outline of Our Lord's face. There was much blasphemy committed against Our Lord, so in the mid 1800's the Golden Arrow prayer was given to Venerable Sr. Mary of St. Peter, a Carmelite nun, as a remedy to make reparation for these blasphemies. She received visions of Jesus and Our Lady about this devotion over a 3 year span. She died July 8, 1848. Not long after her death, Pope Pius IX fled from Rome. The Church was enduring the ravages of revolutions and many evils, so the Pope asked for special prayers from the people and publicly displayed the Veil of St. Veronica for 3 days. On the last day, January 6, 1849, a miracle occurred. The Veil glowed from noon to 3 pm. After the 3 hours passed, the image of Our Lord returned to being just a faint outline. Jesus' face was life-like, very distinct, and weeping and bleeding. Following this miracle, copies of the Veil, with the life-like face of Jesus, were made over a 75 year period. Once printed, they were each touched to the relic of Veronica's Veil, the True Cross of Jesus, and the lance that pierced Our Lord's side.
A friend of Sr. Mary, Venerable Leo DuPont, made the devotion even more well-known. He hung an image of the miraculous image in his house with an oil lamp burning in front. He would pray the Golden Arrow prayer and the Litany of the Holy Face with friends and miraculous healing began when people would place the oil on themselves. These miracles occurred for 30 years.
After the presentation was given by the Schwents and Father led the Rosary of the Seven Sorrows of Our Lady, those in attendance were able to kneel before the relic, pray, and touch rosaries and medals to the relic. While the veneration was occurring, Father Kelly led the Chaplet of the Holy Face, the Golden Arrow prayer, and the Litany to the Holy Face.
The Schwents have a daughter who is a cloistered nun at the Poor Clare Monastery in St. Louis. The relic was given to them from the monastery. It was produced in 1893, made its way to Indiana and then on to St. Louis. There is a wax seal on the bottom right and the Vatican stamp on the bottom left of the picture. Behind the picture, they found a certificate of authenticity in Latin. The Schwents now give presentations to spread devotion to the Holy Face. This devotion is focused on making reparations to Our Lord for the many offenses committed against Him.
An interesting fact that the Schwents shared was that if you place the Veil of Veronica, the Shroud of Turin (the burial cloth the Body of Jesus was wrapped in), and the Veil of Manoppello (a miraculous cloth that bears the face of the resurrected Christ) on top of each other, the face of Jesus is the same, except that His eyes are open on the veil of Manoppello. These 3 relics are from the Passion, the Death, and the Resurrection of Our Lord.
