Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 season

-
Column (3/18/24)Biden's corporate tax hike: populism versus economic literacyIn the latest volley of policy proposals that seem more rooted in populist rhetoric than economic knowledge, President Joe Bidens budget plan to hike the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28% strikes me as particularly misguided. This move,...
-
Column (3/18/24)To win, the GOP needs to say what its for, not againstRepublicans are never going to impeach Joe Biden. I wish more Republicans would beat that fact into their skulls. Just as Democrats werent able to impeach Donald Trump because they didnt control the Senate, Republicans are never going to impeach...
-
Column (3/16/24)Trump and his MAGA movement stormed the Republican establishment. Now they have become itJonah Goldberg for 3-12-24 Donald Trump's domination of last week's primaries made it official: He has successfully routed the GOP establishment. Some would argue, with ample evidence, that this happened a long time ago. Particularly in Congress,...
-
Column (3/16/24)This is not the Soviet Union, Mr. BidenIn 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed. It marked the end of an experiment that lasted almost a century testing the premise that godless secularization, turning control of people's lives over to other people to rule them, who decide what others need...
-
-
Column (3/15/24)Is Laken Riley's life worth less than George Floyd's?George Floyd's death during a police chokehold on May 25, 2020, ignited nationwide protests to reform police procedures. Referring to Floyd's ordeal, former President Donald Trump said, "It doesn't get any worse than that," and within three weeks...
-
Column (3/14/24)Suffragette city at the state of the union"Abortion is the ultimate exploitation of women." This quote isn't from some evangelical firebrand or conservative pundit -- it's from Alice Paul, one of the leading suffragettes of the early 20th century. And yet, not for the first time, Democratic...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/13/24)Suspects' sloppiness, good work help solve crimesIn the fantasy world of television, movies and streaming programs, law enforcement officers and prosecutors wrap a tidy bow on whatever crime has occurred within the confines of the allotted time. In the real world, thats not always the case....
-
Column (3/13/24)Joe Biden will never be normal againJoe Biden won the normality test in 2020. There wasn't anything remarkable about him. He just seemed like a steady hand who had been around for a while, who didn't look or sound like a radical, and who knew how Washington worked. He wasn't the...
-
Column (3/13/24)The most divisive State of the Union address in U.S. historyOn March 7, President Joe Biden delivered a State of the Union address that will go down as the most divisive in American history. He turned the annual tradition into a campaign event, launching attack after attack against his political opponent and...
-
Letter (3/12/24)Support public safety employeesOur police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages. It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the...
-
-
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
-
-
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
-
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
-
-
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
-
Editorial (3/1/24)Presidential nominee voting cranking up in MissouriMissouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month. Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23. The...
-
-
Editorial (2/28/24)Southeast Missouri gearing up for April 8 eclipseCelestial oddities seem magical, capturing attention like nothing else. The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is no exception, especially since portions of Southeast Missouri fall in the totality zone, meaning directly under the aligned moon and sun.
-
-
-
Editorial (2/26/24)Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River CampusNext month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice,...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
Cape Catfish hire new manager for 2024 season
The college baseball season is in full swing. Big League ballplayers are gearing up for the 2024 season in Florida and Arizona spring training camps. For fans of Americas pastime, its a glorious time of year. The smell of fresh cut grass. The sounds of wood (or aluminum) bats hitting baseballs. This time of year, every team has a chance of winning. Spring brings with it a renewed hope in dugouts and fields from high school teams to college programs to the pros.
While many teams have or will soon start their seasons, the Cape Catfish are still a couple months away from the start of their 2024 campaign.
The Catfish recently announced they have hired a new manager for their two-month summer season. Phil Butler will serve as the skipper of the Cape Girardeau Prospect League squad. Butler is a Texas native, where he helps operate his familys 160-acre ranch.
Tom Davis recently reported in a story for the Southeast Missourian and Semoball.com that Butler is a member of the Shawnee State University (NAIA) Athletic Hall of Fame. Not only did he play baseball for the school, but he coached there as well (eight years as an assistant and four as head coach).
Butler was on the team that won the American Mideast Conference Championship in 2010 and the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship in 2011. In the latter season, Butler hit .356 with a .422 on-base percentage and a .611 slugging percentage. He had 10 home runs, with 21 doubles and 74 RBIs.
The new manager is familiar with Cape Girardeau. He previously played with the Southern Illinois Miners in Marion, Illinois, and the team played preseason games at Capaha Field.
Butler also managed the Southern Ohio Copperheads for three seasons. In 2018, the team won the league title and Butler was recognized with Manager of the Year honors.
The Catfish also hired a new assistant coach in Edgar Martinez. The 26-year-old spent the last three years working in the Houston Astros organization as a video technology assistant, bullpen catcher and assistant coach.
The team will open the season on the road at Jackson, Tennessee, against the Rockabillys on Wednesday, May 29. The home opener will be Thursday, May 30, at Capaha Field against the Full Count Rhythm.
Were excited to welcome these new coaches to Cape Girardeau this summer. The Catfish always do a solid job of recruiting top talent, and this year is shaping up to be another impressive crew.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.