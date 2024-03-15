Pi Day at Guardian Angel School

-
Doggie egg hunt happening next weekend1Busch Pet Products will be holding a "Paws for Peeps for a Good Cause" Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, at Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp. The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon and welcomes fur babies to enjoy an egg hunt. Paws for Peeps for a...
SEMO sets $350K goal for annual Giving Day fundraiserFollowing a record-setting year, Southeast Missouri State University has set a high bar for its annual Giving Day fundraising drive. The university raised approximately $307,000 double its $150,000 goal and the largest amount raised on Giving Day...
Cape Girardeau County GOP proposes amendments to state party platform17At their March 2 caucus, Cape Girardeau County Republicans voted on a number of items they want to see added to the state party's official platform. The proposed amendments covered nearly two dozen topics and range from health care issues to...
Police: Cape Girardeau man pointed AR-style gun at person in store, woman waved handgun17Witnesses say a Cape Girardeau man entered a store with an assault style rifle and threatened a person, prompting the person to fire his weapon at the man while his vehicle was leaving the business, police say. Another woman waved a handgun in the...
Old Town Cape to hold 25th annual celebration dinner1Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 21, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized. This is the 25th year of the dinner, which will be at Century Casino...
Jackson Food Truck Rally starting again early AprilThe Jackson Food Truck Rally is returning this year with some exciting news. This year, there will be two rallies per month, on the first and last Wednesday of each month from April to September. The schedule and lineup for the rallies have been...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners discuss bridge bid planThe Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners held a quick meeting Thursday, March 14, that lasted just five minutes before adjourning. Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper approached the idea of advertising bridges for construction bids, in...
New Broadway Theatre sign unveiled2In front of scores of onlookers, a group of preservationists, construction workers and city leaders unveiled the new sign for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13, in downtown Cape Girardeau. "This marquee sign pays homage...
Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse event7Legendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright isnt just a good baseball player, hes a talented musician as well. Wainwright, now a country music artist, is set to perform with his band Monday, April 8, at Rock N Roll Drive-In, 272...
Heartland Gaming convention coming to Cape this summer1Cape Girardeau is host to several annual "cons" a comic con, anime con and now a gaming con. Heartland Gaming Con is being started by a veteran vendor of Cape Girardeau Comic and Anime Con, Chris Elfrink and his business partner. Elfrink said it...
Katy O'Ferrell's celebrates 10th anniversary on St. Patrick's Day1Florence Kathryn Ferrell died in 2005, but her legacy lives on in Katy OFerrells Irish Pub and Restaurant at 300 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. The restaurant is celebrating a decade of business with a North Lorimier Street block party...
United Ways across Missouri distributing $5 million grantIn partnership with the State of Missouri and Missouri Association of United Ways, United Way of Southeast Missouri will assist in distributing a $5 million statewide grant given as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. This one-time...
Tigers for Troops coming to Perryville to help veteransThe Tigers for Troops program through the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic will be in Perryville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St. The Tigers Troops program will offer...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-14-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 11, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Annual SEMO Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop scheduled for next week2Cape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine...
Republican Lucas Green to challenge in District 146 House primary1National Guard veteran and Cape Girardeau County native Lucas Green will challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis for the House of Representatives District 146 seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. During his time in the National...
Libertarian Greg Tlapek provides alternative choice in District 147 House race2Libertarian Greg Tlapek is running for the District 147 seat in the Missouri House of Representatives once again. Tlapek has been involved with the Libertarian party going back to the 1980s and ran his first political race in 1994. Most recently,...
Man arrested in connection with beating incident28Police have arrested a man who they say was one of four people who brutally beat a victim, stole his car, phone and debit card, leaving him with a bloodied face, missing and broken teeth and no shoes or eyeglasses. Levi Clowes, 20, was charged with...
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident9Charges have been filed against a man Cape Girardeau police officers believe shot a bullet through a vehicle's window and hit a man in the back while he was driving his vehicle. Jaleel Henry, 26, of Cape Girardeau, has been charged with first-degree...
Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in JacksonA man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire. He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he...
NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work; Pavement repairs to reduce Highway 51 in Perry CountyNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 74.2 near Sikeston -- will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make pavement...
Leave a legacy in your community through philanthropyWhat if you could make an impact in your community not just now but for decades to come? What if you could be assured your values, your ideals, your unique story would be told to future generations? What if you could be confident that the good work...
Chief: Scott City police find fentanyl3A Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of...
Notre Dame's Ruth Ann Hester named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by SEMOSCA4Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester recently was named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association (SEMOSCA). Hester was recognized during SEMOSCAs March meeting, when the...
Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith criticizes State of the Union address44President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle...
Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape521 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month...
Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate7The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest...
Most read 3/9/24Coroner in court to answer charges11Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived his initial appearance and formal reading of charges scheduled Friday morning for the alleged crimes he committed in the capacity of coroner. Jordan faces three Class E felonies of falsifying death...
Cape man charged with sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged in Scott City with fourth-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography. Joseph Ray Hogeland, 21, told Scott City police that he had been seeing his girlfriend for about a month, according to a...
Jackson School District proposes tax levy increase for teachers and staff17Jackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest...
Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast Missouri26A petition aiming to lift the state's abortion ban, circulated by a group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, has made its way to Southeast Missouri. The ballot initiative would revise Article I of the Missouri Constitution by adopting...
Pi Day at Guardian Angel School
Pi day is March 14 or 3.14 and is celebrated each year at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO. Ms. Ann Whistler gives each student in her 3rd-8th grade Math classes a chance to study and then recite as many digits of pi as they can, before the student body and staff of Guardian Angel School. In 2024, nine students took the challenge and most recited 19-28 digits. Our first place winner, Elizabeth David, recited 52 digits of pi, although she had recited over 100 digits in the morning to some students and teachers, when nerves were not an issue. Second place went to Rylie Priggel with 28 digits and Ashtyn Pobst won 3rd place with 21 digits of pi. They were each awarded prizes and all nine received participation prizes.
The event started with the 8th graders, Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh & Kasyn Seabaugh presenting interesting facts about pi. This was followed with the nine students reciting as many of the pi digits that each could remember. The nine students were in grades, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 8th grade and were Laynie Priggel, Elizabeth David, Saydi Priggel, Kambrie Seabaugh, Cora Houchins, Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Ashtyn Pobst & Rylie Priggel. Teachers helping with this were Sandi Hulshof, Teal Mangels, and Ann Whistler.
Pi day is not complete until everyone has pie. There were some very delicious pies brought in by parents and staff members. Each student from pre-k to 8th grade, and then the staff, went through line and picked out a piece of pie and received a juice box/pouch.
Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to the diameter of that circle and is an irrational number. Pi day was first celebrated in the U.S. in 1988 by Larry Shaw, an employee of the Exploratorium in San Francisco. On this day, several pizza chains offer specials on their pizza pie as well as restaurants with dessert pie choices. No matter what kind of pie you get, you most certainly cannot go wrong.
