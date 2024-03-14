Prayer 3-14-24

More to explore
New Broadway Theatre sign unveiled1In front of scores of onlookers, a group of preservationists, construction workers and city leaders unveiled the new sign for the redeveloped Broadway Theatre building Wednesday, March 13, in downtown Cape Girardeau. "This marquee sign pays homage...
Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse eventLegendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright isnt just a good baseball player, hes a talented musician as well. Wainwright, now a country music artist, is set to perform with his band Monday, April 8, at Rock N Roll Drive-In, 272...
Heartland Gaming convention coming to Cape this summerCape Girardeau is host to several annual "cons" a comic con, anime con and now a gaming con. Heartland Gaming Con is being started by a veteran vendor of Cape Girardeau Comic and Anime Con, Chris Elfrink and his business partner. Elfrink said it...
Katy O'Ferrell's celebrates 10th anniversary on St. Patrick's DayFlorence Kathryn Ferrell died in 2005, but her legacy lives on in Katy OFerrells Irish Pub and Restaurant at 300 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. The restaurant is celebrating a decade of business with a North Lorimier Street block party...
United Ways across Missouri distributing $5 million grantIn partnership with the State of Missouri and Missouri Association of United Ways, United Way of Southeast Missouri will assist in distributing a $5 million statewide grant given as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. This one-time...
Tigers for Troops coming to Perryville to help veteransThe Tigers for Troops program through the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic will be in Perryville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St. The Tigers Troops program will offer...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-14-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 11, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail...
Republican Lucas Green to challenge in District 146 House primary1National Guard veteran and Cape Girardeau County native Lucas Green will challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis for the House of Representatives District 146 seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. During his time in the National...
Libertarian Greg Tlapek provides alternative choice in District 147 House race1Libertarian Greg Tlapek is running for the District 147 seat in the Missouri House of Representatives once again. Tlapek has been involved with the Libertarian party going back to the 1980s and ran his first political race in 1994. Most recently,...
Man arrested in connection with beating incident11Police have arrested a man who they say was one of four people who brutally beat a victim, stole his car, phone and debit card, leaving him with a bloodied face, missing and broken teeth and no shoes or eyeglasses. Levi Clowes, 20, was charged with...
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident9Charges have been filed against a man Cape Girardeau police officers believe shot a bullet through a vehicle's window and hit a man in the back while he was driving his vehicle. Jaleel Henry, 26, of Cape Girardeau, has been charged with first-degree...
Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in JacksonA man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire. He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he...
Annual SEMO Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop scheduled for next weekCape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine...
NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work; Pavement repairs to reduce Highway 51 in Perry CountyNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 74.2 near Sikeston -- will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make pavement...
Leave a legacy in your community through philanthropyWhat if you could make an impact in your community not just now but for decades to come? What if you could be assured your values, your ideals, your unique story would be told to future generations? What if you could be confident that the good work...
Chief: Scott City police find fentanyl3A Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of...
Notre Dame's Ruth Ann Hester named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by SEMOSCA4Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester recently was named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association (SEMOSCA). Hester was recognized during SEMOSCAs March meeting, when the...
Cape Girardeau native Nancy Blattner discusses closure of Fontbonne University in 20258Fontbonne University, a private Catholic liberal arts university in Clayton, will close its doors during the summer of 2025 after more than 100 years of operation, the university announced Monday. ...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve family cemetery, payment requestsDrew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, spoke with county commissioners Monday, March 11, regarding a family cemetery his parents had requested in 2021. He said his family had requested a portion of their land be deeded for a...
-
Local News 3/11/24Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith criticizes State of the Union address42President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle...
Local News 3/11/24Sikeston's Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center work officially underwaySIKESTON Work on the renovation of Sikeston's new Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center is officially underway in downtown Sikeston. Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., said the...
Most read 3/11/24Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape421 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month...
Most read 3/11/24Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate7The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest...
Photo Gallery 3/10/242024 Cape Anime
Local News 3/9/24Biden signs a package of spending bills passed by Congress just hours before a shutdown deadline1WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has signed into law a package of spending bills passed by the Senate in time to avoid a shutdown of many key federal agencies. He signed the legislation Saturday while offering thanks to leaders and negotiators from...
Most read 3/9/24Coroner in court to answer charges11Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived his initial appearance and formal reading of charges scheduled Friday morning for the alleged crimes he committed in the capacity of coroner. Jordan faces three Class E felonies of falsifying death...
Cape man charged with sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged in Scott City with fourth-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography. Joseph Ray Hogeland, 21, told Scott City police that he had been seeing his girlfriend for about a month, according to a...
Jackson School District proposes tax levy increase for teachers and staff17Jackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest...
Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast Missouri27A petition aiming to lift the state's abortion ban, circulated by a group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, has made its way to Southeast Missouri. The ballot initiative would revise Article I of the Missouri Constitution by adopting...
Most read 3/7/24Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race7Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the partys spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Daume owns a 600-acre soybean...