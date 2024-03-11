Partnerhsip With Business Report

An exciting project is taking place within the Jackson High School FBLA program. Every year Jackson High School students compete in business-related events at Districts, State, and Nationals. One of the few straight-to-state events includes State reports like The Partnership with Business Report. This report is the accumulation of Jackson High School students partnering, improving, and learning about a business close to home. This year Megan Berger, Ikalam Sterling, and Destiny Robinson took on this challenge. They chose the local business, The Ground-A-Bout, to partner with. Some activities they hosted with them included a school-wide coffee interest form, an educational speaker, and a State study and prep night. Megan Berger stated, "It was really fun working with The Ground-A-Bout. They consistently made an effort and always had a great attitude. I feel I learned many life skills throughout this experience as well." The FBLA team will present this report in Springfield, April 14 to 16 for a change to move on to Nationals.