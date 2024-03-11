Partnerhsip With Business Report

*Menu
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Margaret Hill
Monday, March 11, 2024
Megan Berger presenting the coffee interest form.

An exciting project is taking place within the Jackson High School FBLA program. Every year Jackson High School students compete in business-related events at Districts, State, and Nationals. One of the few straight-to-state events includes State reports like The Partnership with Business Report. This report is the accumulation of Jackson High School students partnering, improving, and learning about a business close to home. This year Megan Berger, Ikalam Sterling, and Destiny Robinson took on this challenge. They chose the local business, The Ground-A-Bout, to partner with. Some activities they hosted with them included a school-wide coffee interest form, an educational speaker, and a State study and prep night. Megan Berger stated, "It was really fun working with The Ground-A-Bout. They consistently made an effort and always had a great attitude. I feel I learned many life skills throughout this experience as well." The FBLA team will present this report in Springfield, April 14 to 16 for a change to move on to Nationals.

The Ground-A-Bout guest speaking at Jackson High School.
FBLA members participating in the FBLA State prep night at The Ground-A-Bout.

