Support public safety employees

Letter to the Editor

Our police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages.

It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the City of Cape Girardeau. Most will support a reasonable proposal to ensure our public safety departments are fully staffed and paid competitive wages.

On April 2, voters have the opportunity to support such a proposal by increasing the property tax rate by 25 cents.

This increase will generate additional dollars to fund wage increases for our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Additional dollars that are required by city ordinance (Bill No. 23-189), to only be used to fund public safety wages and benefits.

For many middle-class families, the increase will amount to $10 or less per month. This is an amount I would guess most of us can afford.

I've decided to pay a little more in property taxes to increase wages for our public safety employees. On election day, I will be voting yes in support of our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.

When you vote on April 2, please support our public safety employees as well. They deserve to be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau