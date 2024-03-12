Support public safety employees

-
Editorial (3/11/24)SEMO campaign reaches milestone with private supportSoutheast Missouri State University has reached a milestone in its Transforming Lives capital campaign. The university has raised 70% of its $60 million goal, which only includes funds from individuals and businesses. The Southeast Missourian...
Column (3/11/24)A new fiscal commission must heed the lesson of '97The Republican chairman of the House Budget Committee made news recently by announcing that if his party is serious about changing the fiscal path we are on, they'll have to consider raising taxes. Politics is about compromise, so the chairman is...
Editorial (3/8/24)Now is the time to address youth suicideOne each week. One crisis per week involving a student in Cape Girardeau public and private schools that led to an official Community Counseling Center assessment from July to January. These aren't situations in which someone didn't get the right...
Column (3/8/24)Clarence Thomas, liberal racism and the ongoing denigration of Black conservativesPresident Joe Biden stirred up controversy during the last presidential campaign, when, in an interview with a Black radio host, he said, "If you have a problem figuring out if you're for me or Trump, you ain't Black." Biden got pushback on this,...
Editorial (3/6/24)Editorial: Redhawks softball team set to open OVC play with home seriesThe Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks softball team will begin defense of its Ohio Valley Conference crown this weekend. Led by 10th-year head coach Mark Redburn, the Redhawks have been consistent winners in recent years, stacking up at...
Column (3/5/24)Martyrdom and suicide are not the sameGod rest the soul of Aaron Bushnell, the 25-year-old in the Air Force who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. "Free Palestine," he declared as he was dying. While he meant his death as a political protest, it was...
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
Column (3/4/24)Chores and tribulations: I crave a better way for household productivityI love contributing to the family. But I hate chores. As a child, chores were tasks to be checked off a list so I could get on to other things. A checklist made clear that Id either succeed or fail based on chores completed. I often felt...
Column (3/4/24)Migrant surge brings killers and criminal gangsFormer New York City Police Department commissioner Ray Kelly, the departments longest-serving commissioner, cautioned last week that New York Citys quality of life has really deteriorated. Migrant crime is a major reason. Venezuelas notorious...
Editorial (3/1/24)Presidential nominee voting cranking up in MissouriMissouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month. Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23. The...
Editorial (2/28/24)Southeast Missouri gearing up for April 8 eclipseCelestial oddities seem magical, capturing attention like nothing else. The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is no exception, especially since portions of Southeast Missouri fall in the totality zone, meaning directly under the aligned moon and sun.
Editorial (2/26/24)Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River CampusNext month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice,...
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
Editorial (2/21/24)Bollinger County entrepreneurial center has great potentialThe COVID-19 pandemic changed various aspects of our way of life, including how, where and with whom we work. We're past the pandemic now, but we are still using those lessons learned to improve and enhance work environments. A group of Bollinger...
Editorial (2/19/24)Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make historyMuch like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty. Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made...
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
Support public safety employees
Our police and fire departments provide extremely important and essential services for all of us in the community. They should be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages.
It has been my experience that many caring individuals live in the City of Cape Girardeau. Most will support a reasonable proposal to ensure our public safety departments are fully staffed and paid competitive wages.
On April 2, voters have the opportunity to support such a proposal by increasing the property tax rate by 25 cents.
This increase will generate additional dollars to fund wage increases for our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Additional dollars that are required by city ordinance (Bill No. 23-189), to only be used to fund public safety wages and benefits.
For many middle-class families, the increase will amount to $10 or less per month. This is an amount I would guess most of us can afford.
I've decided to pay a little more in property taxes to increase wages for our public safety employees. On election day, I will be voting yes in support of our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
When you vote on April 2, please support our public safety employees as well. They deserve to be valued, supported and compensated with higher wages!
GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau