Prayer 3-12-24

More to explore
-
Chief: Scott City police find fentanylA Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of...
-
Notre Dame's Ruth Ann Hester named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by SEMOSCANotre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester recently was named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association (SEMOSCA). Hester was recognized during SEMOSCAs March meeting, when the...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau native Nancy Blattner discusses closure of Fontbonne University in 2025Fontbonne University, a private Catholic liberal arts university in Clayton, will close its doors during the summer of 2025 after more than 100 years of operation, the university announced Monday. ...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve family cemetery, payment requestsDrew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, spoke with county commissioners Monday, March 11, regarding a family cemetery his parents had requested in 2021. He said his family had requested a portion of their land be deeded for a...
-
Local News 3/11/24Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith criticizes State of the Union address34President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle...
-
Local News 3/11/24Sikeston's Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center work officially underwaySIKESTON Work on the renovation of Sikeston's new Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center is officially underway in downtown Sikeston. Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., said the...
-
Photo Gallery 3/10/242024 Cape Anime
-
Biden signs a package of spending bills passed by Congress just hours before a shutdown deadline1WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has signed into law a package of spending bills passed by the Senate in time to avoid a shutdown of many key federal agencies. He signed the legislation Saturday while offering thanks to leaders and negotiators from...
-
Cape man sentenced to prison on drug chargeFederal Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to 175 months in prison Friday, March 8, for distributing fentanyl. Jimmy L. Hudson, Jr., 47, pleaded guilty in federal court last year after buying fentanyl from an informant...
-
Coroner in court to answer charges10Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived his initial appearance and formal reading of charges scheduled Friday morning for the alleged crimes he committed in the capacity of coroner. Jordan faces three Class E felonies of falsifying death...
-
Cape man charged with sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged in Scott City with fourth-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography. Joseph Ray Hogeland, 21, told Scott City police that he had been seeing his girlfriend for about a month, according to a...
-
Jackson School District proposes tax levy increase for teachers and staff17Jackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest...
-
Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast Missouri27A petition aiming to lift the state's abortion ban, circulated by a group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, has made its way to Southeast Missouri. The ballot initiative would revise Article I of the Missouri Constitution by adopting...
-
Cape Girardeau, other regional cities break weather records for high temp prevalence2Cape Girardeau and several other locations in the greater tri-state region have set records in recent days with high temperatures. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said Cape Girardeau has observed three days with high...
-
Granting Grace to host fundraiser at Grace United Methodist Church4Granting Grace Outreach will host an art auction fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Granting Grace is a not-for-profit organization started by Grant Skelton when he...
-
Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race7Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the partys spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Daume owns a 600-acre soybean...
-
Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenager10A yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon...
-
Jefferson administrators Walker, Dean honored by Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals2Its 8 a.m. on a Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, and the gym is filled with students from pre-K through fifth grade. At the front of the room stands the schools energetic principal Amber Walker with a microphone in her...
-
Lawmakers consider bill to raise training standards for Missouri coroners5The Missouri Legislature is looking at setting minimum training standards for coroners following allegations that the Cape Girardeau County coroner stole money at death scenes and botched numerous death investigations. Wavis Jordan, elected coroner...
-
Bridging the divide: SEMOs Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook5In the midst of a divided political landscape where divisions often overshadow cooperation, an alliance is taking shape at Southeast Missouri State University, signaling a shift in the traditional playbook of politics. In an event set to rewrite the...
-
Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape County2A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County. According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with...
-
Jackson Aldermen receive bid update informationThe Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4. Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipke said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms...
-
-
-
Most read 3/5/24Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse6Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
-
Most read 3/5/24Cape Girardeau girl wins title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini3Just one year into participating in pageants, Cape Girardeau local Emmi Jungers has won the title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini, during the Univeral Miss competion Feb. 17 and 18 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Emmi is 6 years old and has only...
-
Most read 3/4/24Despite constant search, Scott City still lacking grocery store4Scott City officials continue to look for solutions after a year and a half without a grocery store. The problem, city administrator Dustin Whitworth said, is they've exhausted just about every option. "I'm a hometown boy. I live here. It would...