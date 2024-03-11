Out of the past: March 11

-
Libertarian Greg Tlapek provides alternative choice in District 147 House raceLibertarian Greg Tlapek is running for the District 147 seat in the Missouri House of Representatives once again. Tlapek has been involved with the Libertarian party going back to the 1980s and ran his first political race in 1994. Most recently,...
Republican Lucas Green to challenge in District 146 House primaryNational Guard veteran and Cape Girardeau County native Lucas Green will challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Barry Hovis for the House of Representatives District 146 seat in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. During his time in the National...
Man arrested in connection with beating incidentPolice have arrested a man who they say was one of four people who brutally beat a victim, stole his car, phone and debit card, leaving him with a bloodied face, missing and broken teeth and no shoes or eyeglasses. Levi Clowes, 20, was charged with...
Man arrested in connection with shooting incidentCharges have been filed against a man Cape Girardeau police officers believe shot a bullet through a vehicle's window and hit a man in the back while he was driving his vehicle. Jaleel Henry, 26, of Cape Girardeau, has been charged with first-degree...
Illinois man arrested for allegedly setting fires in JacksonA man who set several dumpsters on fire in Jackson is in custody at Cape Girardeau County jail with no bond after allegedly confessing he set the bins on fire. He told police he turned himself in because he felt suicidal and homicidal and stated he...
Annual SEMO Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop scheduled for next weekCape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine...
NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work; Pavement repairs to reduce Highway 51 in Perry CountyNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County -- from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 74.2 near Sikeston -- will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make pavement...
Leave a legacy in your community through philanthropyWhat if you could make an impact in your community not just now but for decades to come? What if you could be assured your values, your ideals, your unique story would be told to future generations? What if you could be confident that the good work...
Chief: Scott City police find fentanyl2A Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of...
Notre Dame's Ruth Ann Hester named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by SEMOSCA3Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester recently was named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association (SEMOSCA). Hester was recognized during SEMOSCAs March meeting, when the...
Cape Girardeau native Nancy Blattner discusses closure of Fontbonne University in 20258Fontbonne University, a private Catholic liberal arts university in Clayton, will close its doors during the summer of 2025 after more than 100 years of operation, the university announced Monday. ...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve family cemetery, payment requestsDrew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, spoke with county commissioners Monday, March 11, regarding a family cemetery his parents had requested in 2021. He said his family had requested a portion of their land be deeded for a...
Local News 3/11/24Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith criticizes State of the Union address42President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle...
Local News 3/11/24Sikeston's Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center work officially underwaySIKESTON Work on the renovation of Sikeston's new Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center is officially underway in downtown Sikeston. Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., said the...
Most read 3/11/24Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape421 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month...
Most read 3/11/24Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate7The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest...
Photo Gallery 3/10/242024 Cape Anime
Biden signs a package of spending bills passed by Congress just hours before a shutdown deadline1WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has signed into law a package of spending bills passed by the Senate in time to avoid a shutdown of many key federal agencies. He signed the legislation Saturday while offering thanks to leaders and negotiators from...
Cape man sentenced to prison on drug chargeFederal Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to 175 months in prison Friday, March 8, for distributing fentanyl. Jimmy L. Hudson, Jr., 47, pleaded guilty in federal court last year after buying fentanyl from an informant...
Coroner in court to answer charges11Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived his initial appearance and formal reading of charges scheduled Friday morning for the alleged crimes he committed in the capacity of coroner. Jordan faces three Class E felonies of falsifying death...
Cape man charged with sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged in Scott City with fourth-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography. Joseph Ray Hogeland, 21, told Scott City police that he had been seeing his girlfriend for about a month, according to a...
Jackson School District proposes tax levy increase for teachers and staff17Jackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest...
Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast Missouri27A petition aiming to lift the state's abortion ban, circulated by a group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, has made its way to Southeast Missouri. The ballot initiative would revise Article I of the Missouri Constitution by adopting...
Cape Girardeau, other regional cities break weather records for high temp prevalence2Cape Girardeau and several other locations in the greater tri-state region have set records in recent days with high temperatures. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said Cape Girardeau has observed three days with high...
Granting Grace to host fundraiser at Grace United Methodist Church4Granting Grace Outreach will host an art auction fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Granting Grace is a not-for-profit organization started by Grant Skelton when he...
Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race7Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the partys spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Daume owns a 600-acre soybean...
Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenager10A yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon...
Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape County2A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County. According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with...
Most read 3/5/24Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse6Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
Out of the past: March 11
1999
Six Southeast Missouri Democratic lawmakers were among Democrats who defied the governor and their own party's leadership to help defeat the state's collective bargaining bill; the House defeated the controversial bill Tuesday by a vote of 73 for and 88 against.
Ten people from the Newman Center at Southeast Missouri State University were among those keeping vigil outside the Potosi Correctional Center on Wednesday, hoping to stop the execution of Roy "Hog" Roberts; Roberts, 46, dies by lethal injection shortly after midnight; he is the third inmate to be put to death in Missouri this year.
1974
Fire preceded by an explosion destroys two Chaffee businesses and causes smoke damage to seven others; Fire Chief William L. Hagan Jr. estimates damage at $300,000; cause of the 3 a.m. explosion inside the Lucky 13 Bowling Lanes hasn't been determined; the bowling alley, owned by Robert Capshaw, is destroyed, as is an adjoining building housing Ace Package Liquor, both of which are on the south side of the 100 block of East Yokum Street.
Herbert H. Heuer, 58, of Cape Girardeau dies at his home in the morning; a veteran of World War II, serving with the Air Force from 1941 to 1945, Heuer was awarded the Purple Heart and other decorations; he served on the Isle of Capri and also flew missions over France and Germany as a gunner; after the war, he and his brother, Ervin Heuer, founded Heuer Sons Implement Co. in Cape Girardeau.
1949
Between $2,500 and $3,000 worth of men's wearing apparel was stolen from the Ross Young Clothing Store, 26 N. Main St., last night by thieves who carried off armloads of suits, trousers, topcoats and raincoats; the haul included three dozen men's suits, six boys' suits, three raincoats, 10 or 12 gabardine topcoats and 12 pairs of trousers; Ross Young, owner, says the loss isn't covered by insurance.
Further improvement in Cape Girardeau's garbage collection this spring and summer is evident with the arrival of a new, enclosed garbage truck, matching the one already in service; it replaces an open Army truck heretofore used for supplementary coverage; the new truck, exactly like the one purchased two years ago, has been serviced and should be placed in operation next week.
1924
Cape Girardeau fishermen, together with anglers at Jackson, Illmo and Fornfelt, are considering the construction of a dam across Whitewater River near Randles, in the southwest section of Cape Girardeau County, to make the stream a fishing place even in dry months of the year; L.O. Groseclose, farmer and extensive landowner, on whose property the stream runs, is enthusiastic over the project and will allow the use of his land for the dam; he has taken the matter up with Dennis Scivally, president of the local fishing club.
William Huskey, a man who never danced, played cards or had his picture taken, observes his 102nd birthday at his home in South Cape Girardeau, kept in by the snow and cold weather; he passes the day quietly with his 87-year-old wife, to whom he has been married 58 years; Huskey has 18 children, five by his first wife, who died during the Civil War, and 13 by his second.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called "From the Morgue" that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
