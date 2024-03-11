Out of the past: March 11

1999

Six Southeast Missouri Democratic lawmakers were among Democrats who defied the governor and their own party's leadership to help defeat the state's collective bargaining bill; the House defeated the controversial bill Tuesday by a vote of 73 for and 88 against.

Ten people from the Newman Center at Southeast Missouri State University were among those keeping vigil outside the Potosi Correctional Center on Wednesday, hoping to stop the execution of Roy "Hog" Roberts; Roberts, 46, dies by lethal injection shortly after midnight; he is the third inmate to be put to death in Missouri this year.

1974

Fire preceded by an explosion destroys two Chaffee businesses and causes smoke damage to seven others; Fire Chief William L. Hagan Jr. estimates damage at $300,000; cause of the 3 a.m. explosion inside the Lucky 13 Bowling Lanes hasn't been determined; the bowling alley, owned by Robert Capshaw, is destroyed, as is an adjoining building housing Ace Package Liquor, both of which are on the south side of the 100 block of East Yokum Street.

Herbert H. Heuer, 58, of Cape Girardeau dies at his home in the morning; a veteran of World War II, serving with the Air Force from 1941 to 1945, Heuer was awarded the Purple Heart and other decorations; he served on the Isle of Capri and also flew missions over France and Germany as a gunner; after the war, he and his brother, Ervin Heuer, founded Heuer Sons Implement Co. in Cape Girardeau.

1949

Between $2,500 and $3,000 worth of men's wearing apparel was stolen from the Ross Young Clothing Store, 26 N. Main St., last night by thieves who carried off armloads of suits, trousers, topcoats and raincoats; the haul included three dozen men's suits, six boys' suits, three raincoats, 10 or 12 gabardine topcoats and 12 pairs of trousers; Ross Young, owner, says the loss isn't covered by insurance.

Further improvement in Cape Girardeau's garbage collection this spring and summer is evident with the arrival of a new, enclosed garbage truck, matching the one already in service; it replaces an open Army truck heretofore used for supplementary coverage; the new truck, exactly like the one purchased two years ago, has been serviced and should be placed in operation next week.

1924

Cape Girardeau fishermen, together with anglers at Jackson, Illmo and Fornfelt, are considering the construction of a dam across Whitewater River near Randles, in the southwest section of Cape Girardeau County, to make the stream a fishing place even in dry months of the year; L.O. Groseclose, farmer and extensive landowner, on whose property the stream runs, is enthusiastic over the project and will allow the use of his land for the dam; he has taken the matter up with Dennis Scivally, president of the local fishing club.

William Huskey, a man who never danced, played cards or had his picture taken, observes his 102nd birthday at his home in South Cape Girardeau, kept in by the snow and cold weather; he passes the day quietly with his 87-year-old wife, to whom he has been married 58 years; Huskey has 18 children, five by his first wife, who died during the Civil War, and 13 by his second.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called "From the Morgue" that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.