Specialty grant program now open

-
Jackson Aldermen receive bid update informationThe Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4. Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipke said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms...
-
-
-
Dwayne Kirchhoff running for Cape County Commissioner2Former school board member and firefighter Dwayne Kirchhoff has entered the race for 1st District Cape Girardeau County Commissioner as a Republican. Kirchhoff is a lifelong Cape Girardeau County resident. His family's roots in the county stretch...
-
Jackson alderman Dave Reiminger joins Cape Girardeau County commission race2Dave Reiminger, a longtime member on the Jackson Board of Aldermen, is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner position. "I believe that in 30 years as a city alderman in Jackson, it provides me with the leadership, in a lot...
-
Private investigator John Mackey runs for Cape Girardeau County coronerBurfordville private investigator John Mackey, a Republican, has joined the race for Cape Girardeau County coroner. Mackey is a former U.S. Navy hospital corpsman and a combat medic with the Missouri Army National Guard...
-
Did you know? 10 things about Ivers Square Civil War statue, fountain3Workers on Monday, March 4, disassembled the Civil War fountain in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau near City Hall, as preparations were made to refurbish the monument. The statue atop the pedestal dates to 2003, but the monument itself was...
-
Chad Armstrong joins Cape Girardeau County coroner race2Chad Armstrong, an emergency medical physician from Jackson, has entered the race for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position as a Republican. Dealing with the emergency medical aspect as well as the first responders, it felt like there...
-
Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse5Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council holds public hearing for CIP draft3The Cape Girardeau City Council held the first public hearing for the 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4. CIP, still in its draft phase, is used as a planning tool for the city to see what projects departments may want...
-
Cape Girardeau girl wins title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini3Just one year into participating in pageants, Cape Girardeau local Emmi Jungers has won the title of Miss Missouri Universal Mini, during the Univeral Miss competion Feb. 17 and 18 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Emmi is 6 years old and has only...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve software service contract2Cape Girardeau County commissioners agreed to approve a maintenance contract purchase order during their regular meeting Monday, March 4. The $176,205.11 contract renews services with the Lake Mary, Florida-based CentralSquare Technologies software...
-
Two-day street closure on 800 block of Broadway starts ThursdayDepending on the weather, the 800 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two days starting Thursday, March 7. According to the City of Cape Girardeau, water department crews will work on water service to the former Esquire Theater...
-
K-9 helps detain man who led police on chase going wrong way on Kingshighway6A Chaffee man is in custody facing a $25,300 bond for his alleged involvement in fleeing police and traveling the wrong way on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ralph W. Baker is facing a charge of stealing, operating a vehicle on a highway without a...
-
-
Community Counseling Center identifies suicide risk for children aged 10 to 137Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and is the No. 2 cause of death nationwide for youth and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24, according to a December report by the Jed Foundation a not-for-profit group...
-
Draft CIP plan to be heard by Cape Council on MondayThe Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a public hearing for the city's draft of its 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) plan Monday, March 4. The CIP is a proposed plan for projects in the fiscal years 2024 to 2029, which also includes...
-
Bridges in Scott County in major need of repairs, presiding commissioner says1BENTON Many bridges in Scott County are either condemned or in an unsafe condition, and Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley emphasized his concerns and the importance of repairing the bridges. Tetley said one of the county's currently...
-
Man 'struck' by bullet in Cape; not injured24A motorist on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau was struck by a bullet Saturday, March 2, but was not injured in the incident. According to authorities, the man was driving a van when a bullet entered through the rear window. It passed through the...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for March 4, 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, March 4 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 20....
-
-
-
-
-
Cape County Commissioner Charlie Herbst runs for reelection24Cape Girardeau Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst is running for reelection. Herbst, a Republican, is the current commissioner for the 2nd District. "My 25-plus years in local government has provided me the experience to lead at the county level....
-
Singing duo turns into a harmonizing friendship2After 26 years of singing together the members of Classy Chassy Country have naturally become good friends. Classy Chassy Country was originally started by Becki McClelland while she was working at a bank in Cape Girardeau. She had already been...
-
Judge grants coroner extension; county adds payroll to cover6A judge granted Coroner Wavis Jordan's request for a 20-day extension this week to respond to the Missouri Attorney General's attempt to remove him from office. A judge has already ruled to suspend Jordan from his duties while the legal battle plays...
-
-
US 61 in Cape reduced for pavement work; Route H in Scott Co. reduced for edge rut repairsUS 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will...
-
-
-
Three charged in connection with teen's death59The ex-boyfriend of a Cape Girardeau teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest following a shooting Tuesday, Feb. 27, near CVS...
-
Jackson woman faces charges after police find unsanitary conditions6A Jackson woman is facing child endangerment and animal neglect charges after police say they found her home to be filled with trash and animal feces. Katherine Kersbergen faces the Class D felony of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child;...
-
Former USPS carrier convicted of stealing mail3A former mail carrier has been found guilty of stealing and failing to deliver mail. A federal jury in Cape Girardeau found Robert Gafford, 33, of Jackson guilty of one count of delaying or destroying mail and one count of embezzlement of mail,...
-
-
Most read 2/28/24Suspended Cape Girardeau County coroner seeks delay in court actions9Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan filed two extensions Tuesday, Feb. 27, to delay court actions intended to remove him from office. In his court filing faxed to the court Tuesday morning, Jordan wrote to Judge Jerel Lee Poor, "First, I...
Specialty grant program now open
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for several specialty grants, including one open to nonprofits in southeast Missouri.
The Lennie Cloud Fund for the Hearing Impaired Grant Program has $500 available to a nonprofit within the CFOs service area to assist individuals with impaired hearing through equipment, programming or training.
This program, supported by a field-of-interest endowment, is open now through May 15. The CFOs grant programs are open to 501(c)3 nonprofits or organizations with similar tax-exempt status, such as school districts, government entities and faith-based organizations.
For information and to begin the application process, visit cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.
Field-of-interest endowments are established by donors who wish to advance a cause that they are passionate about without designating the recipient. The funds can also bolster the CFOs larger grantmaking rounds when the scope of the program aligns with the donors intent.
Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 54 regional affiliate foundations with assets totaling $427 million as of June 30, 2023. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.