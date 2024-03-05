Cape's leaf pickup

-
Column (3/5/24)Martyrdom and suicide are not the sameGod rest the soul of Aaron Bushnell, the 25-year-old in the Air Force who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. "Free Palestine," he declared as he was dying. While he meant his death as a political protest, it was...
Editorial (3/4/24)Cedric The Entertainer show to benefit SEMO student scholarshipsSoutheast Missouri State University has spent the last year celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary in a variety of ways. The university still has a couple more big events left this spring as part of its 150th year celebration. ...
Column (3/4/24)Chores and tribulations: I crave a better way for household productivityI love contributing to the family. But I hate chores. As a child, chores were tasks to be checked off a list so I could get on to other things. A checklist made clear that Id either succeed or fail based on chores completed. I often felt...
Column (3/4/24)Migrant surge brings killers and criminal gangsFormer New York City Police Department commissioner Ray Kelly, the departments longest-serving commissioner, cautioned last week that New York Citys quality of life has really deteriorated. Migrant crime is a major reason. Venezuelas notorious...
Reflecting on the criminal acts of the last weekMany of us in the Cape area were heartbroken by the death of a young woman this week. The news came on the heels of several violent crimes that had the community sending prayers and grieving for the families left behind. These crimes also have the...
Nostalgia versus numbers: challenging america's economic pessimismAmerica is celebrated for its economic dynamism and ample and generously paid employment opportunities. It's a nation that attracts immigrants from around the world. Yet Americans are bummed, and have been for a while. They believe that life was...
Joe Biden's inane war on packagingJoe Biden has met the enemy, and it is smaller packaging for foodstuffs. The White House is targeting the practice known as "shrinkflation," or companies keeping the nominal price of a product the same while decreasing the amount. This, naturally,...
Column (3/1/24)Nikki Haley keeps losing -- and revealing something important about Trump and RepublicansCelebrating his victory in the South Carolina primary Saturday, Donald Trump declared, "I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now." It was an indisputable victory for Trump, particularly given that it was in the home state...
Editorial (3/1/24)Presidential nominee voting cranking up in MissouriMissouri voters will get a chance to help nominate Democratic and Republican presidential candidates this month. Those wishing to caucus with Republicans will gather Saturday, March 2, while Democrats will hold a primary Saturday, March 23. The...
Column (2/29/24)Passing the first legislation of the yearPassing the first legislation of the year Hey y'all! Greetings from Jefferson City. It was a very productive week in the Missouri Senate as elected officials worked through the day and night on Monday to protect the Missouri Constitution and ensure...
Editorial (2/28/24)Southeast Missouri gearing up for April 8 eclipseCelestial oddities seem magical, capturing attention like nothing else. The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is no exception, especially since portions of Southeast Missouri fall in the totality zone, meaning directly under the aligned moon and sun.
Editorial (2/26/24)Alice in Wonderland to bring acrobatics, theatre to River CampusNext month there will be a special musical adaptation of the Disney classic Alice in Wonderland at the River Campus Bedell Performance Hall. Cape Specialty Entertainment Group will produce whats expected to be a top-notch show featuring Alice,...
Editorial (2/23/24)Redhawks baseball promises exciting seasonThough the weather may change in five minutes, we have been having springlike temperatures lately, and that means one thing baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals and their professional counterparts are preparing for Opening Day. Capes Catfish and...
Editorial (2/21/24)Bollinger County entrepreneurial center has great potentialThe COVID-19 pandemic changed various aspects of our way of life, including how, where and with whom we work. We're past the pandemic now, but we are still using those lessons learned to improve and enhance work environments. A group of Bollinger...
Editorial (2/19/24)Chiefs win another Super Bowl, look to make historyMuch like the Cowboys in the early '90s or the incredible Patriots teams led by Tom Brady, what we're witnessing now in Kansas City is quite impressive. It is the making of a football dynasty. Super Bowl 58 was one for the books. Each team made...
Editorial (2/16/24)Measure cleans up omission from school misconduct reporting lawLegislative language is at once precisely constraining and imperfectly open for interpretation. That can be by design, as drafters address a specific issue, or accidental, as a potential outcome eluded imagination. And so once a measure becomes law,...
Letter (2/15/24)Is the Cape Public Library a safe place for teens?Is the Cape Girardeau Public Library a safe place for teens? Most people would expect that teens could be left unaccompanied to peruse material and books in the teen section of the library. I agree that parents should decide what information of a...
Editorial (2/15/24)Join us as we celebrate National FFA WeekArguably, no state better represents agriculture in the United States than Missouri. From its southern row crop farms to its dairy and cattle operations to specialty production such as aquaculture and poultry, Missouri is home to a robust and varied...
Editorial (2/14/24)Growth is on Saxony Lutheran's agendaJanuary 2024 was a good month for the Saxony Lutheran High School community, as principal Mark Ruark held two news conferences announcing significant projects -- one academic and one athletic. School officials are moving forward with a multipurpose...
Cape's leaf pickup
Once again I've piled onto a tarp the curbside leaves (now wet and soggy) that the city never picked up, and I've lugged them (three trips) to the hollow at the back of my lot and dumped them there. Not an easy task for an 85-year-old.
You'd think the city would do a better job of collecting leaves, sweeping the streets, and picking up litter just a block from the new City Hall; but it doesn't, so we homeowners have to do it. It's been that way since I moved here in 2003.
Several years ago I sent a letter to Mayor Rediger and enclosed an invoice for my years of street cleaning for the city. I told him I would cancel the invoice the day the street sweeper showed up on our street. I added that I was getting too old to continue the job. He sent the public works manager out to see me, but all he offered was excuses, no pledge to get the job done and not even an apology.
So I've continued all these years to be a volunteer city street cleaner. But now I really am too old to do it anymore.
ROBERT HAMBLIN, Cape Girardeau